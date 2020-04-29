EnQuest Expects to Cut 530 UK Jobs

EnQuest plc expects to cut 530 UK jobs, a company spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone.

The spokesperson revealed that EnQuest has begun a six-week collective consultation with UK employees “as it takes decisive action to manage the business in the current challenging economic environment”.

According to the spokesperson, EnQuest has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans. The spokesperson highlighted that the group expects economic production at its Alma/Galia fields to cease in the second half of this year and that the company no longer plans to re-start production at the Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields. A recently announced target of $300 million in cost savings this year was also highlighted.

“This reduction in operational activity will inevitably lead to resource reductions, although EnQuest is seeking to keep this to a minimum,” the spokesperson told Rigzone.

“EnQuest is focused on continuing to deliver SAFE Results throughout this timely and efficient collective consultation process that deals fairly with employees. The company expects to have the new organization established in Q3 2020,” the spokesperson added.

According to its latest annual report, the average number of people employed by EnQuest during 2019 was 958, with 467 classed as general and administration staff and 491 directly attributable to assets.

EnQuest is a production and development company with operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The business was formed in 2010 through the combination of the UK North Sea assets of Petrofac and Lundin Petroleum. In 2014, the group acquired its interests in Malaysia.

Earlier this month, the company reported a loss of $449.3 million after tax. In 2018, EnQuest registered a profit of $127.3 million after tax. The company’s revenue and other operating income rose from $1.2 billion in 2018 to $1.7 billion last year. Production for the group averaged 68,606 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019 and 55,447 boepd in 2018.

