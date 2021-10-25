EnQuest Completes Golden Eagle Stake Buy
UK oil and gas company EnQuest has completed the buy of a 26.69 percent non-operated equity interest in the Golden Eagle area in the UK North Sea.
EnQuest confirmed the 26.69 percent non-operated equity interest stake buy completion on Monday, October 25, 2021.
To remind, EnQuest signed an agreement with Suncor Energy in February this year to buy its interest in the Golden Eagle area for an initial consideration of $325 million with additional contingent consideration of up to $50 million.
Refinancing of the company’s existing high yield bonds and the acquisition of the Golden Eagle area was done by EnQuest signing a senior secured borrowing base debt facility for $750 million in June 2021.
As for the Golden Eagle area, it consists of the producing Golden Eagle, Peregrine, and Solitaire fields located in the UK North Sea.
Located about 70 miles northeast of Aberdeen, the Golden Eagle platform is operated by CNOOC International. It produced first oil back in October 2014.
“We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of a material interest in the high-quality, low-cost Golden Eagle development. As a high cash-generative asset, delivering material incremental production, reserves, and resources, Golden Eagle is a great addition to our portfolio, further strengthening the company,” Amjad Bseisu, CEO of EnQuest, said.
“We look forward to a productive partnership with the operator, CNOOC, and our joint venture partners, NEO Energy and One Dyas,” Bseisu added.
EnQuest claimed in a previous statement that the Golden Eagle area contained significant remaining development potential, with anticipated field life extending into the early 2030s.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
