Enphase Energy Reports Growing Interest For Battery Storage In Oregon

Enphase Energy has seen the deployment of its Enphase Energy System grow in Oregon following outages during last summer's heatwave.

The company’s installers have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries.

Oregon is steadily growing its residential battery capacity year over year. Forecasts estimate deployments will grow five-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Since 2005, E2 Solar has been committed to installing only the best products available,” said Kelli Kewitt, president of E2 Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. "We believe the Enphase IQ Battery is one of the highest quality and highest performing home battery solutions on the market. It provides homeowners with energy choices, allowing them to achieve various levels of backup or outright energy independence. We have so much faith in the IQ system, that it is the only energy storage product we offer our customers.”

Oregon homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8 can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters.

“Our customers trust the Enphase IQ Battery to provide safe and reliable backup power during outages,” said Kelli Wolford, general manager at Elemental Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “We’re also thrilled to further extend access to energy resilience with Enphase’s IQ8 solar microinverter, which gives our customers an industry-leading backup solution that meets their specific needs.”

Enphase delivers a solar-plus battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Extreme weather events across the U.S. have disrupted electric grids on numerous occasions, causing homeowner interest in solar and battery systems to rise at never-before-seen levels,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “This trend has certainly been true in Oregon, and we’re grateful to the installers in our network who are committed to delivering our industry-leading solar and battery solutions. With the Enphase Energy System, customers can reap the benefits of clean energy and feel secure in their homes.”

