Enlink Sees More Carbon Removal Projects After Exxon Deal
Enlink Midstream LLC expects to sign additional agreements to transport captured carbon dioxide into 2023 after striking a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp. last week.
The Texas-based pipeline operator aims to take advantage of underused conduits it owns along the Mississippi River, a hub of heavy industry and greenhouse-gas emissions, as a competitive edge, according to Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas. Carbon capture and sequestration may double profits from EnLink’s Louisiana segment over the next five years, he said.
“We are exercising our ability to be the first mover and be the transporter of choice for carbon in Louisiana,” Arenivas said during an interview. He took over as CEO in June after working for almost two decades at larger rival Kinder Morgan Inc. including as president of CO2 operations. “This is a new growth engine for Enlink,” he added.
CCS, as the technology is known, has emerged as an increasingly promising alternative for U.S. pipeline companies as they look at ways to make their vast network of fossil-fuel conduits relevant in a low-carbon economy. Incentives include hefty tax credits under President Joe Biden’s clean energy bill.
Under the terms of last week’s agreement, Enlink annually will move 2 million metric tons of carbon captured by ammonia maker CF Industries Holdings Inc. to an Exxon storage site starting in 2025. The project will have the impact equivalent to replacing 700,000 gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles and is the largest of its kind so far, the companies said. Enlink has also discussions for similar arrangements with companies including Occidental Petroleum Corp. and ConocoPhillips.
There’s potential for projects to capture as much as 30 million metric tons of carbon along the Mississippi River corridor based on cost estimates, Arenivas said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- YouGov Lists Most Popular Energy and Utility Cos in UK
- North Sea Strike Action Begins Today
- Sabine Pass Receives Record Feedgas LNG Deliveries
- Enlink Sees More Carbon Removal Projects After Exxon Deal
- Seadrill Closes Sale Of Seven Jack-Ups To ADES
- Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work
- IOG Continues Saturn Banks Phase 1 Progress
- Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
- Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts
- ADNOC Hires Two ADNOC Drilling Rigs For $980MM
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Russia Losing Gas War
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say