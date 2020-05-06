Eni's Latest Mexico Well Disappoints
Operations have been completed on the Ehecatl-1 exploration well on Block 7, located in the Sureste Basin Offshore Mexico, according to a statement from Cairn Energy Plc. The exploration target of the well was to prove hydrocarbons in the Lower Miocene. However, the well did not find hydrocarbons and it has now been plugged and abandoned.
The well is 65 kilometers offshore. It was drilled by the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible rig in water depth of 426 meters and reached a total depth of 4,451 meters.
Eni is the operator and Cairn has a 30% working interest through its subsidiary, Capricorn Energy Mexico.
Logging, sampling and data collection during the well operations will help the companies calibrate the seismic data, improve understanding of the Lower Miocene target and inform the second well decision.
Eni has been present in Mexico since 2006, and the region is a core country in its organic growth strategy. The company is currently producing about 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from Area 1 and expects to reach a plateau of 100,000 boed in the first half of 2021. Eni is also planning an exploration campaign in the other licenses held in Mexico.
Currently Eni holds rights in eight exploration and production blocks (six as operator) in the Gulf of Mexico, all located in the Sureste Basin.
