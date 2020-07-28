Eni Ups Potential of Vietnam Discovery

Ken Bau 2X hit more than 361 feet of pay in several intervals.

Eni S.p.A. reported Monday that its Ken Bau-2X exploration well – located in Block 114 of the Song Hong Basin offshore Vietnam – has confirmed a significant hydrocarbon accumulation on the Ken Bau discovery, expanding the find’s natural gas and condensate potential.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Eni noted that Ken Bau 2X was drilled 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) from the discovery well in 312 feet (95 meters) of water to a total depth of 12,001 feet (3,658 meters) below sea level. The firm added the well hit more than 361 feet (110 meters) of pay in several intervals of Miocene sandstones interbedded with shale.

Preliminary estimates of the Ken Bau accumulation – following two mini drill stem tests and an extensive fluid sampling data acquisition campaign – range from 7 to 9 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of raw gas in place with 400 to 500 million barrels of associated condensates, Eni stated. The company, whose Eni Vietnam unit operates Block 114 and owns a 50-percent interest in it, noted the well will now be plugged and abandoned. Essar E&P holds the remaining 50-percent stake, Eni added.

Eni Vietnam and Essar E&P plan additional drilling and testing on Ken Bau, continued Eni. The firm added that new drilling and seismic operations are planned in the Song Hong Basin, where Eni owns a 100-percent interest in the neighboring Block 116.

According to Eni, Vietnam’s gas market is growing rapidly given the country’s consistent gross domestic product progress and resulting development of gas-fired power plants. The plants rely on domestic resources and will ultimately need imported liquefied natural gas, the firm stated. Resources from the Ken Bau could “provide a fast-track solution to meet the increasing energy demand,” it noted.

Eni first announced the Ken Bau discovery in July 2019.

