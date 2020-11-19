Eni Tops Corporate Human Rights Benchmark

Eni (NYSE: E) has been ranked joint first in the World Benchmarking Alliance’s Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB).

The company shared the top spot with Unilever, with both businesses achieving a score of 25 out of 26. Several other oil and gas companies achieved scores above 20, including BP (NYSE: BP), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Repsol and Total (NYSE: TOT).

Eni said it has taken important steps to spread and reinforce the culture of respect for human rights in all business activities as part of a process that began at the end of 2016 with a dedicated workshop chaired by the company’s chief executive officer which was addressed to its managers.

In 2020, Eni said it had strengthened its internal procedures to shape a structured due diligence process, adopted a renewed code of ethics, and a supplier code of conduct, which outlines the minimum requirements with which all its suppliers are required to comply. Back in June this year, the company published its second ‘Eni for Human Rights’ report which provides information on its commitment to the respect for human rights and more than 19,000 employees were trained on human rights last year, capping a total of 25,845 hours.

“This result confirms our commitment to the respect for human rights, which is essential in our path to a just transition that brings access to energy for all, while protecting the environment and reducing the gaps among countries,” Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

The CHRB assessed 199 agricultural product, apparel, extractive and ICT manufacturing companies’ human rights performances based on 13 indicators. The benchmarking takes into account their policies, governance structure and work processes to evaluate their approach to human rights, as well as their way to respond to allegations of human rights misconducts.

