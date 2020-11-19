Eni Tops Corporate Human Rights Benchmark
Eni (NYSE: E) has been ranked joint first in the World Benchmarking Alliance’s Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB).
The company shared the top spot with Unilever, with both businesses achieving a score of 25 out of 26. Several other oil and gas companies achieved scores above 20, including BP (NYSE: BP), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Repsol and Total (NYSE: TOT).
Eni said it has taken important steps to spread and reinforce the culture of respect for human rights in all business activities as part of a process that began at the end of 2016 with a dedicated workshop chaired by the company’s chief executive officer which was addressed to its managers.
In 2020, Eni said it had strengthened its internal procedures to shape a structured due diligence process, adopted a renewed code of ethics, and a supplier code of conduct, which outlines the minimum requirements with which all its suppliers are required to comply. Back in June this year, the company published its second ‘Eni for Human Rights’ report which provides information on its commitment to the respect for human rights and more than 19,000 employees were trained on human rights last year, capping a total of 25,845 hours.
“This result confirms our commitment to the respect for human rights, which is essential in our path to a just transition that brings access to energy for all, while protecting the environment and reducing the gaps among countries,” Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
The CHRB assessed 199 agricultural product, apparel, extractive and ICT manufacturing companies’ human rights performances based on 13 indicators. The benchmarking takes into account their policies, governance structure and work processes to evaluate their approach to human rights, as well as their way to respond to allegations of human rights misconducts.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Covid Downturn Slashes Oz Oil Workforce
- UAE Escalates OPEC Dispute
- Petronas Calls for Stronger ET Collaboration
- Survey Projects Sharp Drop in Thanksgiving Driving
- Transocean Wins Petrobras Contract Extensions
- NOV and NexTier to Test Electric Frac Prototype
- Shell Takes Top Bid Spot for Offshore Lease Sale
- Eni Tops Corporate Human Rights Benchmark
- McDermott Secures $560MM in New Capital
- Oil Steady Amid Virus Measures and OPEC+ Dispute
- British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
- Saudi Aramco Eyes Debt Market to Support $75B Dividend Payout
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- OPEC Revises 2020 Oil Demand Forecast
- Oil Up On China Recovery and US Lockdown News
- CGG Nets Large Scale Deals
- OPEC+ Panel Suggests Time Frame to Delay Output Hike
- Karish Development 85 Percent Complete
- Production Shut In at Catcher After Fire
- Norway Court Decision Could Nix 10 Arctic Licenses
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Who Controls the Permian?
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- Shale Deal Must Navigate Potential Conflict
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals