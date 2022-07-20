Eni To Invest Billions In New Algerian Blocks

Eni has signed a new PSC for blocks 404 and 208 in Algeria with Sonatrach, Oxy, and TotalEnergies.

Eni stated that these blocks were located onshore in the prolific Berkine basin, in Eastern Algeria, an area where Eni has been present since the 1980s.

The contract, signed under Algeria’s new hydrocarbon law of 2019, will allow the partners to boost investments, increasing the fields’ hydrocarbons reserves while extending their production life for further 25 years.

Furthermore, it will also enable future valorization of significant quantities of associated gas that might become available for export, contributing to the diversification of gas supplies to Europe.

The agreed plan of activities will also include new technologies to improve the reserves recovery factor and reduce CO2 emissions through energy efficiency and decarbonization projects.

“Through this new contract, additional volumes of gas will be made available for export and the domestic market, coherent with Eni’s commitment to the energy transition. It also highlights the importance of the strategic partnership with Sonatrach, aimed at long-term investments in Algeria to maximize asset value,” Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, said.

This means that Eni will invest $4 billion in a site located on the perimeter of Berkine to produce one billion oil equivalent barrels.

It is also worth noting that Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding in areas ranging from energy to sustainable development, justice, and micro-enterprises during a visit to Algiers as part of the fourth Italy-Algeria intergovernmental summit.

The Italian government also finalized a major energy deal with Algeria for additional 4 billion cubic meters of gas, making the North African country Italy's biggest gas supplier – a position previously held by Russia. This makes Algeria Africa's biggest gas exporter to Europe.

To remind, Eni already signed an agreement with Sonatrach that would allow the Italian firm to increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed/Enrico Mattei pipeline.

It was signed under the umbrella of the long-term gas supply contract in place with Sonatrach starting from next autumn, confirming the strong cooperation between the countries.

Eni said that the agreement would allow exploiting the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.

