Eni to Develop Three PV Plants for Marelli

Eni S.p.A.’s renewables arm, Plenitude, has signed an agreement with Marelli Holdings to build three photovoltaic plants and an Energy Community. Eni said in a media release that the facilities will be located at Marelli’s production sites in Melfi (Potenza), Sulmona (L’Aquila), and Turin, with a total capacity of 5.4 megawatts-peak (MWp).

The projects will be carried out under an EPC (Energy Performance Contract) model, allowing Marelli to obtain renewable energy at a fixed cost without any initial investment, Eni said.

At the Melfi site, Plenitude has designed an Energy Community for Marelli under the Individual Remote Self-Consumption (AID) configuration. A photovoltaic park with a capacity of 999 kWp will be installed on Marelli's land, allowing energy sharing with a neighboring company. The plant will benefit from 20-year state incentives allocated to support local social initiatives, Eni said.

Plenitude is promoting Energy Communities to support the transition to a more sustainable and participatory energy system, allowing producers and consumers to share renewable energy.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Marelli, a global leader in the automotive sector, and to support them in the challenge of the energy transition with solutions based on a renewable energy-sharing model in which we firmly believe”, Vincenzo Viganò, Head of Retail for the Italian Market at Plenitude, said.

Eni said Plenitude will assist Marelli throughout every stage of the project, from the planning and building of the facilities to the application for incentives. It will also offer its technological platform, “Plenitude Comunità Energetiche,” which will facilitate the management and oversight of the AID configuration.

Meanwhile at the production sites in Sulmona and Turin, the photovoltaic plants will have an installed capacity of 4 MWp and 400 kWp, respectively, contributing to potential energy cost savings for these sites, Eni said.

