Eni to Build PV Plant to Power Modine Facilities

Eni’s renewables arm Plenitude and Modine have signed a deal to build a solar plant with a capacity of 1.585 megawatts peak (MWp) in Pocenia, Italy, to power Modine’s facilities.

The project will generate about 1.8 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually and will “contribute to powering an innovative system for the generation of thermal and cooling energy at Modine’s facilities”, Eni said in a press release. Modine is a multinational developer of heat exchange solutions for commercial, industrial and mobile systems.

The project will also install high-efficiency, next-generation heat pumps with a total capacity of 5 MW and condensing boilers with a combined capacity of 4.6 MW.

“Thanks to a 10-year Energy Performance Contract (EPC) model, MODINE will be able to access renewable energy at a fixed cost without any upfront investment”, Eni said.

Plenitude had already completed two photovoltaic systems with capacities of 2.5 MWp and 1.183 MWp at Modine’s sites in Pocenia and San Vito al Tagliamento.

Last month Eni announced three solar projects in Italy for another industrial manufacturer. With a collective capacity of 5.4 MWp, the plants will rise on automotive technologies supplier Marelli’s factories in Melfi, Sulmona and Turin. The projects follow the EPC model.

“At the Melfi site, Plenitude has also designed an Energy Community for Marelli under the Individual Remote Self-Consumption (AID) configuration”, Eni said May 28. It was referring to an Italian model in which a single end customer utilizes energy from nearby renewable plants at the customer’s designated withdrawal points.

“The photovoltaic park, with a capacity of 999 kWp will be installed on land owned by Marelli, who will share the energy produced with a neighboring company. Once operational, the plant will benefit from the 20-year state incentives provided for AID, with a portion of the funds allocated, as per regulations, to support social initiatives in the area hosting the plant.

“This initiative reinforces Plenitude’s strategy of promoting Energy Communities as a key tool in the transition to a more sustainable and participatory energy system, based on sharing renewable energy locally between producers and consumers.

“Plenitude will support Marelli in all phases of the initiative, from the design and construction of the plants to the application for incentives, also providing its technological platform, ‘Plenitude Comunità Energetiche’, which will enable the management and monitoring of the AID configuration”.

Plenitude, currently active in over 15 countries, plans to reach 10 GW of renewable capacity by 2028. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, its installed generation capacity from renewable sources rose to 4.1 GW, according to Eni.

This year Plenitude installed a combined 400 MW in Spain through the Caparacena project in Granada, the Renopool solar park in Extremadura and the Guillena solar park in Andalusia.

It also started up a 37-MW agrivoltaic plant in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The project has a yearly capacity of more than 70 gWh, enough for the annual needs of over 22,000 Italian households, according to Eni. The project is owned by Eni-Infrastructure joint venture Hergo Renewables.

Plenitude also completed the construction of a 200-MW battery energy storage system in Webb County, Texas. The Guajillo plant, Eni’s biggest battery energy storage facility, is scheduled to start mid-2025. It is intended to supply power when market demand is greatest.

In March Plenitude acquired from EDP Renewables North America a 49 percent stake in two operational solar plants and an electricity storage facility in construction in California. The three plants have a total installed capacity of about 499 MW direct current (MWdc), of which 245 MWdc corresponds to Plenitude’s share.

Plenitude also announced in March the start of construction of a 90-MW solar plant in Fortuna, Spain. The facility will be connected to the distribution grid.

