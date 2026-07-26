Eni to Acquire Prax Stations in 4 Countries

The transaction will give the Italian energy major about 320 service stations across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Eni SpA said Thursday it had signed an agreement to acquire OIL! Tankstellen GmbH from Prax Group.

The transaction will give Enilive, Eni's mobility and biofuels business, about 320 service stations across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. "Enilive currently operates approximately 5,300 service stations in Europe", the Italian state-backed energy major said in a statement.

"OIL!'s service stations will be integrated progressively into Enilive's network, which combines a traditional offer of energy carriers with an expanding portfolio of lower-emission mobility products such as HVO [hydrogenated vegetable oil] diesel, the biofuel produced from 100 percent renewable feedstocks at Enilive’s biorefineries in Venice and Gela, currently available in about 1,700 stations across Europe", Eni said.

Eni aims to raise its biofuel production capacity to five million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) by 2030, with plans for sustainable aviation fuel to account for over two MMtpa.

Eni added about the OIL! acquisition, "The offer also integrates fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points (developed together with Plenitude On The Road, a company controlled by Plenitude), and a growing range of convenience and food services, including the proprietary Enilive Café convenience format, which is already present in more than 1,200 locations across Europe, of which over 330 are in Germany". Plenitude is Eni's renewable energy arm.

Earlier this year Prax completed the sale of the Lindsey oil refinery and associated assets in the United Kingdom to Phillips 66. The sale, via bidding supervised by the UK government, had been held under court orders to liquidate several Prax businesses.

"The Prax Group’s UK and European Retail business, Upstream and international operations all currently continue to operate outside of insolvency", Prax says on its website.

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The divestment to the Houston, Texas-based company consisted of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Ltd, Prax Storage Lindsey Ltd, Prax Terminals Killingholme Ltd, Prax Terminals Jarrow Ltd and Prax Downstream UK Ltd, the UK's Insolvency Service said in a statement April 28.

"Of the remaining employees at the sites, 109 have been retained by Phillips 66 Limited, and 55 will be made redundant", the agency said.

A winding-up order was issued against Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery, Prax Storage Lindsey and Prax Terminals Killingholme on June 30, 2025. That was followed by another winding-up order against Prax Terminals Jarrow on July 22, 2025, and against Prax Downstream UK on November 12, 2025.

In a statement January 5, 2026 announcing Phillips 66's winning bid, the Insolvency Service said, "The conduct of the companies' former directors, following the liquidation, remains the subject of an ongoing Insolvency Service investigation".

Prax has not responded to Rigzone's request for comment on the investigation.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com