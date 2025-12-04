Eni to Acquire Acea Energia

'As a result of this acquisition, Plenitude will incorporate into its portfolio over 1.4 million retail customers in Italy'.

Eni SpA's renewables arm Plenitude has signed a binding deal to buy power and gas utility Acea Energia SpA, part of Italy's Acea SpA.

"The transaction also includes a 50 percent share in the capital of Umbria Energy SpA", a joint statement said Wednesday.

"Upon completion of the transaction, Plenitude will pay Acea EUR 460 million ($536.26 million), in addition to recognizing normalized net cash of up to EUR 127 million for a total amount of up to EUR 587 million".

"Furthermore, the agreement provides for a possible additional price component of up to EUR 100 million, which will be payable to Acea based on certain performance objectives to be reported as at 30 June 2027", the companies added.

"As a result of this acquisition, Plenitude will incorporate into its portfolio over 1.4 million retail customers in Italy, thus exceeding the total of 11 million customers in Europe and anticipating by two years the customer base target expected for 2028", the companies said.

Currently Plenitude serves 10 million customers and manages a network of over 22,000 electric vehicle charging points, according to the statement. Eni has set a target of 15 million Plenitude customers by 2030.

Eni aims to reach over 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable generation capacity this year, toward 10 GW by 2028 and 15 GW by 2030, according to a plan it announced February. As of the third quarter of 2025, it had 4.8 GW of installed renewable capacity, according to its quarterly report October 24.

"For the Acea Group, the transaction allows consolidation of the growing focus on activities that have a strong connotation with infrastructure", Wednesday's statement said.

The parties expect to complete the transaction by June 2026, subject to approval by antitrust authorities.

"This transaction will allow us to reinvest in infrastructure, innovation and sustainability and in the development of regulated businesses, generating a positive impact on the group’s growth and results", said Acea chief executive Fabrizio Palermo.

Plenitude chief executive Stefano Goberti said, "The combination of Plenitude and Acea Energia's expertise will create significant synergies, reinforced by our customers' trust in our vision".

On November 4 Eni said it had completed a deal to sell 20 percent of Plenitude to Ares Management Corp for around EUR 2 billion.

Earlier this year Energy Infrastructure Partners raised its stake in Plenitude to 10 percent by injecting EUR 209 million in additional capital, as confirmed by Eni March 31. Including EUR 588 million paid March 2024, EIP has invested about EUR 800 million in Plenitude.

