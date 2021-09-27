Eni Starts-Up Second Project Offshore Angola In 2021

Eni has started production from the Cabaça North development project in deep waters offshore Angola using its Armada Olombendo FPSO.

Italian oil and gas major Eni has started production from its Cabaça North development project in the Eastern area of Block 15/06 in deep waters offshore Angola using the Armada Olombendo FPSO.

Eni said that the Cabaça North development, with an expected peak production rate in the range of 15,000 bopd, will increase and sustain the plateau of the Armada Olombendo, a zero-discharge, zero-process flaring FPSO with an overall capacity of 100,000 bopd.

"The start-up of Cabaça North is yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with ANPG and partners, keeps creating value on Block 15/06 through its infrastructure-led exploration strategy, generating a pipeline of fast-track subsea tie-backs, thus maximizing the utilization of existing facilities in the area in a sustainable manner," the company added.

This is the second start-up achieved by Eni Angola in 2021 after the Cuica Early Production achieved in July. A third start-up is expected within the next few months, with the Ndungu Early Production in the Western area of Block 15/06.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84 percent share. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção with a 36.84 percent stake and SSI Fifteen Limited with a 26.32 percent stake compose the rest of the joint venture.

Further to Block 15/06, Eni is the operator of exploration Blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14 and 28, as well as of the New Gas Consortium.

In addition, Eni has stakes in the non-operated Blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15 and in the Angola LNG project,

