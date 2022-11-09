Eni Starts Up Production From Oil Field Onshore Algeria
Italian oil company Eni announces the start-up of the HDLE/HDLS oil field, in Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin, onshore Algeria, only six months after its discovery in March.
Eni said that the HDLE/HDLS field was currently producing 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bod). Production ramp-up will be achieved through an accelerated development plan which envisages the drilling of new wells in 2023.
This achievement, reached in partnership with Sonatrach and in cooperation with the local authorities, was made possible by Eni’s distinctive upstream business model, based on the parallelization of project activities.
HDLE/HDLS fast track development, in addition to the recent Berkine South start-up, will contribute towards exceeding 120,000 boed of equity production in Algeria in 2023, strengthening the role of Eni as the main international energy company operating in the country.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Corporate Renewable Procurement Sets Record In Asia Pacific
- Kerry Says Republican Victory Will End Climate Aid
- European Energy Crisis Will Trigger Years Of Shortages, Blackouts
- Autonomous O&G Ops Can Save 300,000 Tons Of CO2 Emissions
- Iberdrola Investing $47B In Energy Transition In 2023-25
- Peterson Wins Deal For Work On Two Major Offshore Wind Farms
- IEA: OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Oil Output Slash
- NSTA Recognized For Use Of Digital Tech On Road To Net-Zero
- Indonesian Government Approves Updated Mako PoD
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- Offshore CCS Projects Could Breath New Life Into Gulf Of Mexico
- Vitol Threatens Gas Halt in $1 Billion Standoff With Germany
- US Offers Bounty For Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
- COP27: Rich Countries Should Help Pay For Global Warming Elsewhere
- Oil Prices Hit Two Month High as China Eases Restrictions
- Biden-Big Oil Feud Intensifying As World Needs More US Oil
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well