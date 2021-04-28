Eni Starts Up Deepwater Merakes Field
Eni (NYSE: E) has announced that it has started gas production from the Merakes Project, which is located in the East Sepinggan block in the Makassar Strait, deep offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.
Five deepwater subsea wells will guarantee a production capacity of 450 million standard cubic feet per day, equivalent to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the site, Eni outlined. The field has been connected to the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit, which is operated by Eni and situated around 28 miles from the Merakes field.
Eni said Merakes gas will be partially sold to the domestic market and will also contribute to the extension of the life of the Bontang LNG facility, which the company describes as one of the most reliable LNG processing plants in the world.
“We are really proud of the start up of Merakes, a project which is synergetic with existing operated facilities and is the result of the fruitful collaboration with our partners and with the Indonesian authorities,” Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a company statement.
“Merakes is one of Eni[‘s] key projects in 2021. It will support the growth of gas production, in line with Eni strategic goals,” he added.
Eni is the operator of East Sepinggan block with a 65 percent share ownership through its affiliate, Eni East Sepinggan Ltd. Other partners in the block comprise Neptune Energy East Sepinggan B.V., which has a 20 percent share, and PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, which holds the remaining 15 percent stake. Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001 and highlights that it has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production, and development within the country.
Back in January this year, Eni and Sharjah National Oil Corporation announced the production start up of the Mahani field, which is located in onshore Concession Area B of the Sharjah Emirate.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
