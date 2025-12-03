Eni Starts Up Congo LNG Phase 2

Eni SpA said Tuesday the second phase of Congo LNG in the Republic of the Congo has started operations, bringing the project's capacity to three million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or 4.5 billion cubic meters (158.92 billion cubic feet) a year of natural gas equivalent.

Feed gas has been introduced to the new Nguya floating liquefaction unit. Eni expects to dispatch phase 2's first LNG cargo "early 2026", it said in an online statement.

"Congo LNG Phase 2 features three production platforms as well as the Scarabeo 5 unit dedicated to gas treatment and compression and the Nguya FLNG for liquefaction and export… This integrated configuration enables the full development of gas resources from the offshore Nene and Litchendjili fields, in the Marine 12 license, and ensures flexible, phased management of volumes, guaranteeing a steady flow to both the Tango FLNG unit, operational since late 2023, and the Nguya FLNG", Eni said.

"Phase 2 has come on stream ahead of the project schedule, just 35 months after construction of the Nguya FLNG began, setting a new benchmark within the industry for execution speed and efficiency.

"This milestone was achieved thanks to a combination of technological innovation, rigorous industrial planning and strong engagement with local stakeholders.

"A significant part of the project was carried out entirely in Congo, enhancing the skills of the local workforce and further strengthening the national industrial sector.

"The Nguya FLNG, 376 meters long and 60 meters wide, employs advanced technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and is designed to process gas with different compositions, supporting the potential development of additional fields in the area.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The Scarabeo 5, converted from a drilling rig into a gas treatment, separation and compression unit, also incorporates decarbonization-oriented solutions, serving as a concrete example of circular economy and industrial reuse".

Congo LNG, the Central African country's first LNG production facility, shipped its inaugural cargo February 2024 through the Tango FLNG unit, which has a capacity of 600,000 metric tons a year, according to Eni. Congo LNG mainly exports to Europe, according to Eni.

Eni operates the Marine 12 concession with a 65 percent stake. Russia's Lukoil PJSC owns 25 percent. National oil and gas company SNPC holds 10 percent.

Earlier this year Eni signed an agreement with Vitol to partner in Congo LNG and other producing and undeveloped oil and gas assets in Congo-Brazzaville and Cote d'Ivoire. The $1.65 billion transaction would see Vitol acquire a 25 percent stake in Congo LNG and 30 percent in the Ivory Coast’s Baleine field, where Eni has 77.25 percent, as announced by the companies March 19.

On September 25 Eni announced the completion of the Baleine transaction, reducing its stake in the field to 47.25 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com