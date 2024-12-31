Eni Starts Production in Baleine Phase 2 Offshore Ivory Coast

Eni put onstream the second phase of the Baleine field in the Ivorian deepwater, increasing the field's capacity to 60,000 bopd and 70 MMcfd of associated gas.

Eni SpA has put onstream the second phase of the Baleine field in the Ivorian deepwater, increasing the field’s capacity to 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 70 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of associated gas.

“Phase 2 will see the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Unit Petrojarl Kong deployed alongside the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit Yamoussoukro for the export of oil, while 100 percent of the processed gas will supply the local energy demand through the connection with the pipeline built during the project’s Phase 1”, Eni said in an online statement.

“This achievement further consolidates Côte d'Ivoire's role as a producing country on the global energy scenario, strengthening access to energy on a national scale”.

Phase 3 is under study and expected to further grow Baleine’s output to 150,000 bopd and 200 MMcfd of associated gas, according to Italian government-run Eni.

“Baleine is the first net zero emission Upstream project (Scope 1 and 2) in Africa, made possible through the adoption of advanced technologies, which minimize the operations’ carbon footprint, and innovative initiatives developed in close collaboration with the Ivorian ministries”, Eni said.

“These include the improved cookstoves’ distribution program (i.e. clean cooking program), which leverages the local production and has already benefited over 575,000 people in vulnerable conditions, and the initiative to protect and restore 14 classified forests, both contributing to the project’s carbon neutrality.

“In addition, a wide range of initiatives in the areas of vocational training, education, health and economic diversification enrich Eni's collaboration with the country”.

Eni has made the two biggest hydrocarbon discoveries in the Western African country — Baleine and Calao.

On September 1, 2021, it declared Baleine as the Ivory Coast’s first commercial hydrocarbon discovery since 2001. Eni put Baleine’s preliminary estimates at 1.5 to two billion barrels of oil in place and 1.8 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to 2.4 Tcf of associated gas.

On March 7, 2024, Eni announced the Calao field discovery. With potential resources of one to 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, it is the second-biggest hydrocarbon discovery in the country after Baleine according to Eni.

With the recent awarding of four offshore exploration blocks, Eni now operates 10 blocks in Ivorian waters. The four new blocks are CI-504, CI-526, CI-706 and CI-708, Eni announced November 28.

Of the six older blocks, CI-101 holds Baleine, while Calao is part of block CI-205. The other four are CI-401, CI-501, CI-801 and CI-802.

Also on November 28 Eni announced a 20-year forestation agreement with the Ivory Coast’s Water and Forests Ministry, which will help offset emissions from Baleine.

“The initiative, which follows the feasibility study launched in September 2022 with the participation of local stakeholders, will cover 14 forests, identified in close cooperation with the competent authorities, over an area of 155,000 hectares, in the Lagunes and Comoé regions, located respectively in the south and south-east of the country”, Eni said.

The initiative “aims to conserve the remaining existing forest heritage and biodiversity by strengthening the control measures already in place to prevent the risk of deforestation, fires and poaching, and it is based on an extensive awareness-raising and training program involving local communities and relevant institutions”, Eni said.

It also “foresees the restoration of some 130,000 hectares of forest area through the planting of some 12 million trees of local species in abandoned and degraded areas, accompanied by agro-forestry initiatives to promote more sustainable farming practices and improve the productivity of cultivated land for the benefit of local farming communities”, Eni added.

