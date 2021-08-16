Eni Starts Production from Deep Offshore Field

Eni (NYSE: E) has announced that it has started production from the Cuica field, which is located in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore.

Production came online via the Armada Olombendo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel on July 30, Eni outlined, adding that this was just over four months from discovery. The field is located in a water depth of 1,640 feet, around two miles from the FPSO. Eni highlighted that the development includes an oil producer well and a water injection well tied back subsea to the existing Cabaça North subsea production system.

The Armada Olombendo FPSO has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day, Eni noted. Besides Cuica, the FPSO is now receiving and treating the production of the Cabaça, Cabaça South East and UM8 fields for a total of 12 wells and five manifolds. The FPSO is also set to receive production from the Cabaça North field in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Eni.

“The start-up of production on the Cuica Field in Angola, just four months from the discovery, is yet another example of Eni’s Angolan and worldwide extraordinary exploration success, that, driven by the principle of Infrastructure Led Exploration (ILX) and combined with the application of an enhanced modular and streamlined development philosophy, is allowing Eni to translate exploration successes into production in the most efficient and effective way,” Eni said in a statement, which was sent to Rigzone.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84 percent stake. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção holds a 36.84 percent interest and SSI Fifteen Limited holds the remaining 26.32 stake.

Eni announced the Cuica find in April. In a company statement at the time, Eni outlined that the Cuica oil discovery had an estimated size of between 200 and 250 million barrels of oil in place. Eni noted in April that Cuica is the second significant oil discovery inside the existing Cabaça Development Area.

According to its website, Eni’s work in Angola is concentrated in conventional and deep offshore. Eni’s main asset in the country is Block 15/06, with the West Hub and East Hub projects, the company’s site notes. Eni’s annual hydrocarbon production from Angola last year was 37 million barrels of oil equivalent, the company’s website shows.

Eni operates in 68 countries and produced 1.73 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, according to its site. The company employed almost 31,000 people last year.

