Eni Starts Production at 400,000 MMtpa SAF Plant in Italy

Eni said the capacity represents nearly a third of Europe's SAF demand in 2025.

Eni Spa has begun producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Gela biorefinery, which can produce up to 400,000 metric tons per annum (MMtpa).

The Italian state-backed integrated energy company said the capacity represents nearly a third of Europe’s SAF demand in 2025.

“Since September 2022, Enilive has signed agreements with several airlines for the supply of SAF, thanks to the initial production achieved through synergies between the Gela Enilive biorefinery and other Eni facilities, using waste-based feedstocks”, Eni said in an online statement, referring to its biofuels arm.

The converted Gela refinery in Sicily can process up to 736,000 metric tons of biomass a year, mainly using waste and residual feedstocks such as cooking oil, animal fat and by-products from vegetable oil processing, Eni said.

“The innovative SAF production in Gela has been made possible by plant modifications, in particular to the isomerization unit, which has been equipped with a reactor and a product separation section, as well as upgrades to the tank farm and logistics infrastructure”, it said.

Work is underway for facility upgrades that would enable the conversion of more diverse waste and residual feedstocks into hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuels, Eni said.

“The plants and technologies that we are developing position Enilive as a leader in the production of HVO biofuels and confirm the company’s strategy, distinguished by a strong growth in offering increasingly sustainable products", said Enilive chief executive Stefano Ballista. "Eni started investing in this field over a decade ago and Enilive will be among the first companies in the world to produce significant quantities of SAF”.

Eni aims to grow its biorefining capacity to over five MMtpa by 2030. It aims to enable one MMtpa of SAF production by next year and potentially double that level by the end of the decade.

It expects the SAF plant in Porto Marghera, part of the Venice biorefinery, to go onstream 2026. Eni is also developing biorefineries in Malaysia and South Korea.

Last year Eni announced a new investment for Enilive, which produces biomethane, SAF and other biofuels, as well as offers electric vehicle charging and car sharing.

Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. signed an agreement with Eni to buy 25 percent of Enilive’s share capital for EUR 2.438 billion ($$2.56 billion). Eni and KKR were to inject into Enilive new capital of EUR 500 million ($524.34 million) each under the agreement, Eni said in a press release October 24, 2024.

The European Union requires airports in the region to gradually raise the share of SAF in their fuel mix.

Each airport in member states must have at least two percent of SAF in their total consumption starting this year. That must increase to six percent from 2030, to 20 percent from 2035, to 34 percent from 2040, to 42 percent from 2045 and to 70 percent from 2050, according to the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation adopted October 2024.

Not only biofuels, also considered SAF by the regulation are recycled carbon fuels and synthetic fuels.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com