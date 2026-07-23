Eni Starts Producing Gas Power at Kazakhstan Hybrid Project

'This milestone marks another major step in the development of Kazakhstan's first large-scale hybrid power plant, integrating solar, gas and future wind generation to ensure decarbonized and reliable electricity supply to KazMunayGas subsidiaries'.

Eni SpA's Plenitude and NC KazMunayGas JSC (KMG) have achieved generation at the 120-megawatt (MW) gas power plant of the 247-MW Mangystau Hybrid Power Plant Project in Kazakhstan.

"This milestone marks another major step in the development of Kazakhstan’s first large-scale hybrid power plant, integrating solar, gas and future wind generation to ensure decarbonized and reliable electricity supply to KazMunayGas subsidiaries in the region", Eni said in a press release.

"Following the commissioning of the 50 MW Solar Power Plant in September 2025 and the First Industrial Electricity from the Gas Power Plant in July 2026, the next stage will include the final commissioning of the Gas Power Plant within Q3 2026 and the progress of the 77 MW Wind Power Plant, planned to enter in operation in 2027, completing the Project’s hybrid configuration", the Italian state-backed energy major said.

In 2024 Eni signed several agreements to support the Central Asian country's energy transition.

Among the agreements, sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Eni signed a memorandum of understanding for several projects, potentially including hybrid plants across Kazakhstan. The deal also involves "the assessment of mineral initiatives and the development of other carbon emission reduction technologies", Eni said January 18, 2024.

In Kazakhstan's renewable energy sector, Eni's installed capacity includes the 96-MW BadamshaWind Farms in the Aktobe region and the 50-MW solar power plant in the Turkestan region, according to the company.

Power Growth

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As of the end of the first quarter Eni, through Plenitude, had an installed renewables capacity of 5.9 gigawatts (GW), according to its Q1 report. Eni aims to grow its renewables capacity to 15 GW by 2030.

As part of its 2026-30 plan, Eni is reorganizing Plenitude's shareholding. The reorganization allows for joint control of Plenitude with Ares Management Corp, "resulting in the deconsolidation of Plenitude from Eni's financial statements", Eni said March 19, 2026.

"The transaction involves a non-proportional capital increase to be subscribed to by the shareholders amounting to approximately EUR 1.5 billion [$1.71 billion], of which at least EUR 1 billion is expected to be provided by Ares, based on a 100 percent pre-money equity valuation of Plenitude of EUR 10.75 billion (and an implied enterprise value of EUR 13.1 billion).

"Following the capital increase, Eni anticipates holding an equity stake of close to 65 percent, and expects to continue exercising direction and coordination rights over Plenitude (known as 'direzione e coordinamento' under Article 2497 of the Italian Civil Code), in a manner compatible with the newly established joint control agreement with Ares.

"The capital increase is designed to strengthen Plenitude's capital structure, supporting its growth targets organically and inorganically, including with respect to an installed capacity of 15 gigawatts and 15 million retail customers by 2030".

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