Eni Spins Off Europe, Mideast Refineries

Eni SpA said Monday it had transferred the management of its traditional refineries and depots in the Middle East and Europe to a new company to streamline these assets' decarbonization.

Eni Industrial Evolution SpA now oversees the refineries of Sannazzaro de' Burgondi (Pavia) and Taranto, the parent's stake in the Milazzo Refinery joint venture and the Livorno refinery, the Robassomero plant, and the Research Center South in San Filippo del Mela - all in Italy.

Eni Industrial Evolution has also taken over Eni's "primary logistics assets - namely depots and pipelines - and shareholdings in Ecofuel SpA and Costiero Gas Livorno SpA", Italian state-controlled Eni said in an online statement.

These assets were previously under Eni's "refining evolution and transformation" unit, Eni said.

"The transaction, which entails the optimization of management and the simplification and acceleration of processes characterizing the businesses involved, is part of Eni's strategy to ensure a fully decarbonized energy offering both in production processes and to consumers, seizing the opportunities and growth prospects offered by the energy transition", Eni said.

"The corporate operation aims to develop new supply chains in the field of industrial transformation, enhancing people’s expertise and the technologies developed in downstream activities, to ensure a future based on environmental, social and economic sustainability", it added.

"Processing activities of raw materials and semi-finished products in the refineries, as well as the reception, handling, storage and delivery of products in refineries and depots, will be ensured through contracts between Eni and Eni Industrial Evolution, to which licenses and authorizations, including customs ones, will be transferred".

Eni has appointed Umberto Carrara, previously refining evolution and transformation director, as chair and chief executive of Eni Industrial Evolution.

Last year Eni's chemicals arm, Versalis SpA, transferred its oilfield chemicals assets to a new company called Versalis Oilfield Solutions SRL in an expansion bid.

"The operation aims to consolidate Versalis’ position in the oilfield services sector by bringing together key expertise and strategic activities in a single, focused and operationally efficient entity”, Eni said in an online statement July 1, 2025.

"Versalis' oilfield operations encompass research and development of advanced chemical formulations, outsourcing their production and marketing solvents and additives designed for the oil drilling industry. Products are tailored to meet specific client requirements, while services include sales and after-sales support, ensuring continuous and qualified technical assistance”.

Versalis Oilfield Solutions will expand "the scope of activities in terms of products and services, achieve higher revenue targets, and maintain strong profitability", Eni said.

In 2024 Eni finalized a plan to transform Versalis, which makes basic chemicals, chemical products including plastics and biochemical products such as biolubricants.

With an investment of around EUR 2 billion ($2.35 billion), the plan "aims to reduce emissions by approximately 1 million tonnes of CO2, currently about 40 percent of Versalis' emissions in Italy”, Eni said in an online statement October 24, 2024.

