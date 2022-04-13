Eni, Sonatrach To Increase Algerian Gas Supplies Through Transmed
The President of Sonatrach Toufik Hakkar and the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi have signed an agreement that will allow Eni to increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed / Enrico Mattei pipeline.
The agreement was signed in Algiers and the signing ceremony was attended by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
It was signed under the umbrella of the long-term gas supply contract in place with Sonatrach starting from next autumn, confirming the strong cooperation between the countries.
Eni said that the agreement would allow exploiting the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.
The signing took place during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister Draghi to the Algerian President, which also included a wider letter of intent to strengthen cooperation in the energy field signed by the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on behalf of their respective Governments.
The signing of the letter of intent was also attended by the Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, the Algerian Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab, and the Italian Minister for Energy Transition Roberto Cingolani.
The agreement between Eni and Sonatrach, whose foundations have been laid during the previous visit of Descalzi and the Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio to Algiers, was defined and signed in record time following intense negotiations between the top management of the two companies.
The new gas volumes covered by the agreement are also the result of the close collaboration in the development of upstream gas projects, leveraging Eni’s distinctive fast track model, which is bringing a significant acceleration to the production potential of the Algerian fields.
"Today is a special day for the relations between Italy and Algeria, in particular for Eni and Sonatrach – thanks to the close the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, it was possible in a short time and with an enormous joint effort to sign this important agreement that further consolidates the partnership between the companies and strengthens the cooperation between our countries," Descalzi said.
It is worth noting that Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. With an equity production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, is the main international energy company in the country.
Besides its ambitious exploration and development program, Eni is assessing opportunities in the fields of renewables, hydrogen, the capture, use, and storage of CO2, and bio-refining, in line with its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
