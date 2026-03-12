Eni Signs Up for 15-Year Biomethane Supply from France

Eni's Plenitude and Seya Group's Methagora signed an agreement under which Italy's Eni will buy 50 gigawatt hours per year of biomethane over 15 years from Methagora's French production.

Eni SpA, via its renewable arm Plenitude, and Seya Group's Methagora have signed an agreement under which Italy's Eni will buy 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year of biomethane over 15 years from Methagora's French production.

"The partnership between Plenitude and Methagora highlights both companies' long-term commitment to securing certified biomethane volumes for the French market and is based on the BPC [Biomethane Production Certificates] scheme, which is a key lever enabling biomethane producers to invest, while ensuring that end consumers have access to certified and locally produced energy", a joint statement said.

Plenitude has nearly 1 million customers in the French retail market and about 1 gigawatt of installed capacity in the country, the statement noted. "The company is also expanding its presence in the national electric vehicle charging solutions market", it added.

"Methagora targets existing methanation sites that currently valorize biogas through cogeneration", the statement said. "The company’s innovative model converts these units to injection by installing new equipment as purifiers, compressors and expansion valves to produce biomethane".

Methagora has so far converted five sites, with sales totaling 35 GWh, according to the statement. Methagora aims to double its capacity this year.

Eni itself is expanding its biofuel production. It has set goals to grow its biorefining capacity from the current 1.65 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) to over three MMtpa by 2028 and more than five MMtpa by 2030, with the potential to produce up to two MMtpa of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.

Last month Eni announced a final investment decision to proceed with a project to convert several units at the Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery in Pavia, Lombardy into a biorefinery. The refinery will continue traditional operation while incorporating a new processing capacity of 550,000 metric tons a year for biofuel feedstock, mainly waste and residues. Expected to start production 2028, the biorefinery will have the flexibility to produce hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) diesel and SAF.

"The hydrogen required will be supplied by existing plants, while supporting infrastructure, including logistics and connections to airports in Lombardy, will be adapted for the new production setup", Eni said in a press release February 25.

Earlier Eni secured a partnership with Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd to jointly develop another Italian biorefinery in Priolo, Sicily. Designed to produce up to 500,000 metric tons per annum of HVO diesel and SAF, the Priolo project will rise on the site of an Eni ethylene plant set to be decommissioned. Planned to be completed 2028, the Priolo biorefinery will be fed mainly by vegetable waste and oils and animal fats, Eni said February 3.

Late last year Eni, Euglena Co Ltd and Petroliam Nasional Bhd began construction for a biorefinery with a processing capacity of 650,000 metric tons a year in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia. Targeted to be onstream 2028, the facility is expected to produce bio-naphtha, HVO and SAF. Feedstocks will include wastes such as used vegetable oils and animal fats, as well as residues from processed vegetable oils, according to a joint statement November 10, 2025.

Eni's current biofuels production come from two Italian plants in Venice and Gela and a plant in Louisiana in which it owns 50 percent.

