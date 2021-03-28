Eni Signs Renewable Workforce Transition MOU

Eni (NYSE: E), Eni Corporate University, and the University of Strathclyde sign an MOU to develop and deliver a program to help oil workers in Scotland transfer their skills to renewables.

Eni (NYSE: E) has revealed that the company, Eni Corporate University, and the University of Strathclyde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and deliver a program to help professionals and workforces working in the oil and gas sector in Scotland transfer their skills to renewable energy technologies.

The initial two-year MoU aims to support the Scottish government’s plans for energy transition by developing a program that builds on Eni’s experience in offshore operations and on the University of Strathclyde’s expertise in the field of renewable energy, Eni outlined. The three entities will work together to promote a new approach on the strategic delivery of future energy supply in Scotland by championing the creation of local employment and opportunities for local enterprises, Eni noted.

“We are delighted to partner with the prestigious University of Strathclyde to develop a ground-breaking program that intends to inspire the industry and create a model to replicate in the UK and internationally,” Alessandro Della Zoppa, the director of Eni Energy Solutions, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“Ensuring a successful transition of workforces from fossil fuels activities to renewables and green technologies is key to our decarbonization strategy and consistent with our DNA as a socially responsible company in the countries where we operate,” he added in the statement.

Professor Jim McDonald, the principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and co-chair of the Scottish government Energy Advisory Board, said, “innovative companies like Eni are central to a successful transition to renewable energy and the achievement of net zero emissions”.

“They can utilize their extensive energy sector expertise and financial resources to accelerate the transition from carbon-based fuels to renewables and make the latter more economically-viable,” he added.

“At Strathclyde we have a vast array of industry knowledge, cutting-edge research and development and world-leading expertise in renewable energy, helping to create the technologies of the future that will power our planet without damaging the ecosystem,” McDonald went on to say.

