Eni Signs MoU with YPF for Argentina LNG Project

Eni SpA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Argentina’s state energy company YPF for the joint evaluation of the Argentina LNG project.

Argentina LNG is a large-scale upstream and midstream integrated gas development project, designed to develop the resources of the Vaca Muerta onshore gas field and serve international markets.

The project is expected to be developed in multiple phases and export up to 30 million tons per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of the decade, Eni said in a news release.

The project phase covered by the MoU between the two companies covers the development of upstream, transportation, and gas liquefaction facilities through two floating LNG units of 6 mtpa each, for a total of 12 mtpa, according to the release.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said, “YPF's choice of Eni as a strategic partner stems from the specific and distinctive know-how we have developed in FLNG projects in Congo and Mozambique, and from the recognition of our global leadership in implementing projects with this technology”.

YPF President and CEO Horacio Daniel Marín said, "We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Eni, which would allow us to accelerate the timeline for the Argentina LNG project. We see great interest worldwide, both from large production companies and from countries seeking to purchase gas from Vaca Muerta”.

Plenitude Signs PPA in Italy

Last week, Eni-controlled Plenitude signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with Autostrade per l'Italia.

The agreement is for the entire output of its wind power plant owned in the municipality of Banzi in Basilicata, Italy. The plant has a capacity of 16 megawatts and an estimated electricity production of about 390 gigawatt-hours over the entire period, Eni said in a separate news release.

The agreement also includes Autostrade per l'Italia's purchase of guarantees of origin related to the plant's entire production, contributing to the decarbonization of the company’s consumption, according to the release.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement with Autostrade per l'Italia. This agreement not only confirms Plenitude's role as partner for signing long-term Corporate PPAs, but also strengthens our commitment to accompany leading Italian companies on their path to energy transition”, Alessandro Della Zoppa, Head of Renewables of Plenitude, said.

Plenitude, Eni’s renewables arm, integrates power generation from renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions to households and businesses, and an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points, Eni said. The company aims to reach 10 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable capacity by 2028 and over 15 GW by 2030.

In March, Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) invested around EUR 209 million ($230.42 million) in additional capital into Plenitude, increasing its stake to 10 percent. EIP’s investment in Plenitude now totals about EUR 800 million.

Plenitude’s installed generation capacity from renewable sources rose to 4 GW last year, meeting a goal Eni outlined in its 2024-27 plan published March 14, 2024. The company plans to reach over 8 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2027, and 15 GW by 2030.

