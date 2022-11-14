Eni Ships First LNG Shipment From Coral FLNG
The first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin has just departed from Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.
Italian oil and gas major Eni, the delegated operator of the Coral South project on behalf of its Area 4 Partners, said that Coral South was a landmark project for the industry and firmly placed Mozambique on the global LNG stage.
The project, sanctioned in 2017, comes on stream after just 5 years, in line with the initial budget and schedule, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic.
According to the company, this result was made possible thanks to Eni’s distinctive phased and parallelized approach, very effective execution planning, strong commitment by all partners, and the unwavering support of the Government of Mozambique.
Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and will produce LNG from the 450 billion cubic meters of gas of the Coral reservoir.
“The first shipment of LNG from Coral South project, and from Mozambique, is a new and significant step forward in Eni’s strategy to leverage gas as a source that can contribute in a significant way to Europe’s energy security, also through the increasing diversification of supplies, while also supporting a just and sustainable transition. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure timely valorization of Mozambique’s vast gas resources,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.
As for Area 4, it is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil, and CNPC, which holds a 70 percent interest in Area 4 exploration and production concession contract.
In addition to the joint venture, the other shareholders in Area 4 are Galp, KOGAS, and ENH, each with a 10 percent participation interest. Eni is the Delegated Operator for the Coral South project and all Upstream activities in Area 4.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
