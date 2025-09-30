Eni, Seri Industrial Launch Battery Production Project in Brindisi

The project is planned to produce over eight gigawatt hours a year of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, primarily for stationary energy storage.

Eni SpA and Seri Industrial SpA have kicked off activities for a project to build a production hub for stationary lithium batteries in the Italian industrial area of Brindisi.

The project is planned to produce over eight gigawatt hours a year of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, primarily for stationary energy storage, using a water-based process.

"The project is currently in the engineering phase and undergoing economic, financial and authorization assessments, which are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, before moving into the execution phase", Italy's state-backed Eni said in a press release.

The project is under Eni Storage Systems, a joint venture between Eni (50 percent plus one share) and Seri Industrial subsidiary Fib.

The project "confirms the partnership between Eni and Seri Industrial in the integrated management of the Brindisi site, together with the plant that Fib is building in Teverola (in the province of Caserta)", Eni said.

"At the Brindisi site, industrial activities will also include the production of cathode active material - a lithium-iron-phosphate that stores and releases lithium ions in the cathode during charge and discharge cycles - as well as the assembly of batteries into BESS (battery energy storage systems), serving both the Brindisi and Teverola facilities.

"In future, the Brindisi site will also implement battery recycling, which, together with the production of cathode active material, will be available to other operators in the sector.

"Seri Industrial and Eni aim to gain more than 10 percent of the European stationary battery market, creating an integrated, state-of-the-art hub between Brindisi and Teverola to drive sustainability and the energy transition".

In another battery project, Eni early this year completed the construction of its largest battery storage system, the 200-megawatt Guajillo plant in Webb County, Texas.

Equipped with lithium-ion LFP batteries, the facility was to start commercial operation by mid-2025. It intends to supply power when market demand is greatest, according to Eni. The project is under Eni Plenitude SpA Societa Benefit, Eni's renewables arm.

"The plant was built right next to one of Plenitude's largest operating solar farms, Corazon Solar Farm, also to maximize operational synergies and consolidate the company's presence in the area, where it operates on about 800 hectares site", Eni said in a press release January 13.

"Guajillo will play an important role in stabilizing the local power grid, contributing to the efficiency of the entire region's power system, which is experiencing a very strong growth in electricity generation from renewable sources", Eni added.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com