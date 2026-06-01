Eni, Seri Industrial Agree Integrated Battery Partnership in Italy

Eni and fellow Italian company Seri Industrial agreed to launch a partnership that spans the lithium iron phosphate battery value chain in the country.

Eni SpA and fellow Italian company Seri Industrial SpA have agreed to launch a partnership that spans the lithium iron phosphate battery value chain in the country.

The collaboration builds on a project launched last year to build a production hub for stationary lithium batteries in the region of Apulia on Italy's Adriatic coast. State-backed energy major Eni announced September 24, 2025 the project would enable production of over 8 gigawatt hours (gWh) a year of lithium iron phosphate batteries, primarily for stationary energy storage, using a water-based process.

Announcing the new integrated partnership, Eni said, "The initiative aims to create and develop an integrated industrial platform that includes the production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells and modules, the assembly of systems for stationary storage applications and for industrial and commercial electric mobility, and, in future perspective, additional activities, including materials recycling and recovery, and the production of active cathode material".

"The project involves the development, by [Seri Industrial subsidiary] FIB SpA, of industrial activities at the Teverola (Caserta) hub, where the first lithium iron phosphate cell production plant is already operational", Eni said.

Eni Storage System SpA, jointly controlled by Eni subsidiary Eni Industrial Evolution SpA and FIB, will complete an assembly line for utility-scale battery energy storage systems at the Teverola-Brindisi hub by the first half of 2027.

By 2029 Eni Storage System will build its second factory to produce cells and modules with an output of over 8 gWh a year.

"As part of the transaction, Eni Industrial Evolution is acquiring a 30 percent stake in a newly established company established by FIB, of which FIB will retain a 70 percent stake", Eni said. "The company will be dedicated to the project's commercial development and procurement and engineering activities. The consideration for the stake includes a fixed component of EUR 55 million [$63.86 million], plus any price adjustment mechanisms.

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"The project is part of the development of a battery industry in Europe and builds on the complementary industrial expertise of the two companies. Its goal is to contribute to the growth of European energy storage system production and capture more than 10 percent of the European stationary battery market".

The partners expect to complete the transaction this week.

"Italy is finally completing a systemic transaction capable of ensuring a solid and authoritative presence in a strategic sector, at a crucial stage of the energy transition", Seri Industrial chief executive Vittorio Civitillo said.

Eni Industrial Evolution CEO Umberto Carrara said, "Today we announce the substantial definition of the agreements with Seri Industrial, which confirms the concreteness of Eni's industrial transformation plan and adds another piece to the puzzle of completing the supply chain from critical materials to the production of energy storage, leveraging innovative technologies and long-term industrial partnerships".

Eni Industrial Evolution was launched early this year, taking over the management of Eni's traditional refineries and depots in the Middle East and Europe to streamline these assets' decarbonization. These assets were previously under Eni's "refining evolution and transformation" unit.

"The transaction, which entails the optimization of management and the simplification and acceleration of processes characterizing the businesses involved, is part of Eni's strategy to ensure a fully decarbonized energy offering both in production processes and to consumers, seizing the opportunities and growth prospects offered by the energy transition", Eni said in a press release January 5.

"The corporate operation aims to develop new supply chains in the field of industrial transformation, enhancing people’s expertise and the technologies developed in downstream activities, to ensure a future based on environmental, social and economic sustainability", it added.

"Processing activities of raw materials and semi-finished products in the refineries, as well as the reception, handling, storage and delivery of products in refineries and depots, will be ensured through contracts between Eni and Eni Industrial Evolution, to which licenses and authorizations, including customs ones, will be transferred".

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