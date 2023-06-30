Eni Sells Congo-Brazzaville Oil Assets to Perenco

The assets are 'non-core to the Company strategy in the Country'.

Eni SPA has signed a deal with Perenco Energies International Ltd divesting several of the Italian company’s oil permits in the Republic of the Congo for $300 million.

The assets are “non-core to the Company strategy in the Country”, Eni said in a press release this week without identifying the assets.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

The global energy giant’s gas operations in the Central African country continue.

“Eni has been present in Congo for over 50 years. The Country is at the core of Eni’s strategy with regards to the security of supplies and the energy transition initiatives”, government-controlled Eni said. “To date, Eni is the only company committed to develop the Country’s vast gas resources, in particular through the Congo LNG project which will exploit the huge gas resources of Marine XII, fulfilling the country’s power generation needs while also fueling LNG exports, supplying new volumes of gas to international markets focusing on Europe.”

In April Eni launched the construction of Congo LNG in a stone-laying ceremony attended by President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Congo-Brazzaville’s first natural gas liquefaction plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 158.92 billion cubic feet (4.5 billion cubic meters).

The project comprises two floating LNG facilities at the Litchendjili and Nene fields, both producing. The first plant is to start production this year with a capacity of 0.6 million metric tons a year (Mtpa). The second comes onstream 2025 with a maximum output of 2.4 Mtpa, according to Eni.

Last year it announced the acquisition of Export LNG Ltd, which owns the Tango floating LNG plant. The facility, built 2017, can treat up to about 105.94 million cubic feet (three million cubic meters) daily and produce as much as around 35.31 billion cubic feet (one billion cubic meters) yearly. “The facility will be used by Eni in the Republic of Congo, as part of the activities of the natural gas development project in the Marine XII block, in line with Eni's strategy to leverage gas equity resources”, Eni said August 5, 2022.

It made its first discovery in Marine XII in 2008 with the Litchendjili gas field, followed by Minsala and Nene.

Congo-Brazzaville Energy Transition

The gas projects follow a pact between Eni and Congo-Brazzaville to increase gas production and export, in which they also agreed to pursue projects supporting the nation’s transition to clean energy.

“The Republic of Congo and Eni have also agreed to define initiatives to promote decarbonization and sustainable energy transition in the country, in particular in the areas of renewable energy, the development of an agricultural supply chain to produce feedstock for biorefining without competing with the food chain, the conservation and sustainable management of forests, the adoption of clean cooking systems, the capture, use and storage of CO2”, Eni said April 21, 2022 announcing the gas agreement.

In the announcement this week, it said, “Eni is strongly committed to promoting energy transition in the country: among the main initiatives, the Oyo Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency was handed over to the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation of the Republic of the Congo, which will manage it together with UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization)”.

In 2021 Eni inked a pact with Congo-Brazzaville for the industrial-scale production of castor oil to supply Eni’s bio-refinery system. “The industrial development phase is expected to see cultivations on 150,000 hectares with 90,000 estimated beneficiaries by 2030”, it said October 4, 2021.

