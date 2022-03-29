Eni Sees Resource Base Hike In Angolan Offshore Field
Italian oil major Eni has announced a major upgrade of the resource base in the Ndungu field offshore Angola.
Ndungu is located approximately 80 miles off the coast and about 6 miles from the Ngoma FPSO in the West Hub of block 15/06.
The Ndungu-2 appraisal well was drilled 3 miles away from Ndungu-1 and struck 131 feet of net oil pay in the Lower Oligocene reservoirs with good petrophysical properties confirming the hydraulic communication with the discovery well. An intensive data acquisition was performed to assess the full potential of the discovery.
Eni said that the preliminary data collected on Ndungu-2 allows to boost to between 800 million and 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in place the field resources from the initial estimates of 250-300 post-Ndungu-1, making Ndungu, together with Agogo, the largest accumulation discovered in Block 15/06 since the block award.
The systematic and continuous Infrastructure-Led Exploration effort conducted by Eni and its partners during the last three years, with the full support of ANPG and Angolan Authorities, leveraged leading-edge technology and allowed to unlock significant additional potential in the complex structural and stratigraphic traps inside Block 15/06.
Eni reminded that the early production phase of Ndungu started last February through one producer well, and a second producer well is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, maximizing the utilization of existing facilities in the West Hub. In parallel, appraisal whilst producing will continue, to optimize returns and minimize risks.
Ndungu field development will now be upgraded thanks to this significant increase of resource base, following a phased approach to untap the overall potential in an optimal way from a financial perspective, initially contributing to extending and increasing the plateau of the Ngoma, a 100 kbopd zero-discharge and zero-process flaring FPSO.
Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84 percent share. Sonangol owns 36.84 percent while SSI Fifteen has 26.32 percent.
Further to Block 15/06, Eni is the operator of exploration blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14, and 28 as well as of the New Gas Consortium. In addition, Eni has stakes in the non-operated blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15, and in Angola LNG.
Eni just recently Azule Energy announced an independent joint venture that combines Eni and BP portfolios in the country.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
