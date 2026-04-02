Eni Secures EIB Funding for New Italian Biorefinery

This is Eni's second biorefining project to be bankrolled by the EIB.

Eni SpA and the European Investment Bank (EIB) executed a 15-year, EUR 500-million ($575.62 million) loan on Wednesday to enable biofuels production at the Italian energy major's Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery in Pavia, Lombardy.

A joint statement said this is Eni's second biorefining project to be bankrolled by the EIB, which in July 2025 committed EUR 500 million for the conversion of Eni's Livorno refinery. Eni expects to complete the Livorno project this year.

EIB vice president Gelsomina Vigliotti said about the Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi project, "Through this initiative, the EIB aims to strengthen Europe’s capacity to produce advanced fuels and to promote the circular and sustainable use of resources".

Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said, "To deliver a tangible transition towards energy solutions that have an increasingly low environmental impact, it is essential to create businesses that can grow and generate value. We achieve this by combining technology and the ability to deliver industrial-scale projects on the one hand, with a broad and growing customer base on the other".

"We see biorefining and biofuels as a fundamental component to support the progressive decarbonization of transport - applicable across all segments of the sector, and already well aligned with existing demand.

"We are the second largest producer of biofuels in Europe and are working on three refinery conversions in Italy. This follows the completion of two others in Venice and Gela, which are already making a major contribution towards a more environmentally sustainable supply for the transport sector".

Eni announced a final investment decision on the Sannazzaro de' Burgondi biorefinery February 25.

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The refinery will continue traditional operation while adding a new processing capacity of 550,000 metric tons a year for biofuel feedstock, mainly waste and residues. Expected to start operations 2028, the biorefinery will have the flexibility to produce hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to Eni.

"Demand for SAF, driven by the blending mandates of the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, is expected to grow rapidly from 2030 onwards - underpinning the technical and economic robustness of the initiative and its long-term sustainability", Wednesday's statement said.

"HVO biofuels play a key role, as they can deliver an immediate contribution to emissions reduction along value chains for the entire transport sector, including aviation, road, maritime and rail transport.

"The conversion of the Sannazzaro site is consistent with the strategy of Eni and Enilive [Eni's biofuels arm] to increase biofuel production in response to growing demand in Europe and Italy, both to meet the emissions reduction targets set out in the Renewable Energy Directive, and to comply with Italian regulations on placing pure biofuels on the market".

On February 3 Eni announced a partnership with Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd to jointly develop another Italian biorefinery in Priolo, Sicily.

Designed to produce up to 500,000 metric tons per annum of HVO diesel and SAF, the Priolo project will rise on the site of an Eni ethylene plant set to be decommissioned.

Targeted to be completed 2028, the Priolo biorefinery will be fed mainly by vegetable waste and oils and animal fats, according to Eni.

Late last year Eni, Euglena Co Ltd and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) began construction on a biorefinery with a processing capacity of 650,000 metric tons per annum in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia.

To be put into operation 2028, the facility is expected to produce bio-naphtha, HVO and SAF, according to a joint statement November 10, 2025.

Feedstocks will include wastes such as used vegetable oils and animal fats, as well as residues from processed vegetable oils, according to Eni.

Eni's current biofuels production come from two Italian plants in Venice and Gela and a United States plant in Louisiana, operated under its 50 percent-owned joint venture St Bernard Renewables LLC. These have a combined production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa), according to Eni.

It aims to raise its biofuel production capacity to five MMtpa by 2030, with plans for SAF to account for over two MMtpa.

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