Eni Secures $6.1B Sustainability-Linked Credit
Italian oil and gas company Eni has secured a $6.1 billion financing through its Sustainability-linked Financing Framework targets, updated in May 2022. The five-year sustainability revolving credit line is linked to two of the targets.
Specifically, with regards to the 2050 carbon neutrality strategy, Eni further strengthened its objectives, announcing in May a 35 percent reduction in net scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040 with respect to 2018 levels (compared to the -25 percent and -65 percent targets in the previous plan).
For net scope 1 and 2 emissions, the company will achieve -40 percent by 2025 (compared to 2018 levels) and net zero emissions by 2035, five years ahead of the previous plan. It will also increase the share of investments dedicated to new energy solutions, targeting 30 percent by 2025, doubling to 60 percent by 2030, and reaching 80 percent by 2040.
The margin of the new credit line is linked to the achievement of sustainability targets relating to Net Carbon Footprint Upstream (Scope 1 and 2) and installed capacity for the production of electricity from renewable sources.
Depending on the achievement of each target, a step up/step down mechanism will be used and it will affect the margin applicable for subsequent uses of the credit line, as well as the fees for any unused portions of the line itself.
The operation is in line with Eni's goal of fully integrating its financing with its sustainability strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and contributing to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Moreover, the new facility will provide Eni with a flexible tool to manage any financial needs, further strengthening its solid liquidity position.
The credit line has been granted by 23 leading global financial institutions, including Crédit Agricole CIB, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, and Unicredit (as underwriters, global coordinators, bookrunners, and sustainability coordinators), and Intesa Sanpaolo (as bookrunner), in addition to HSBC (as mandated lead arranger), BBVA, Banco BPM, Bank of America, Barclays Bank, BayernLB, BPER Banca, Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Bank, SMBC Bank, Société Générale and Standard Chartered (as lead arrangers) and Bank of China, Bankinter, Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley (as arrangers).
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
- Oil Market Watchers Eye Russia, China, USA Interchange
- Oil Majors, Elon Musk to Appear at ONS This Month
- Chevron Reports Biggest Quarterly Earnings Ever
- Number of Crude Oil Tankers Loading in Russian Ports Falls Sharply
- Eni Makes Significant Gas Discovery In UAE
- Valaris Rakes In Over Two Dozen Rig Deals
- Keppel Wins $54.5Mn For FPS And FPSO Deals
- Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Deal With Petrobras
- USA Ramps Up Rig Count
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining
- USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most