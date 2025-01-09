Eni Raises Installed RE Capacity in Spain to Nearly 950 MW

Eni Plenitude SpA Società Benefit built about 400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity from renewable energy (RE) sources in Spain last year, growing its installed RE capacity in the country to almost 950 MW, parent company Eni SpA has reported.

The total figure, which represents wind and solar, is more than double compared to Eni’s installed RE capacity in Spain in 2023, the Italian state-backed energy major said in an online statement.

The Spanish additions in 2024 have increased Eni’s global installed RE capacity to four GW, a goal it outlined in its 2024–27 plan published March 14, 2024.

The Caparacena solar project in Granada accounted for 150 MW of last year’s installations in Spain. The project comprises three photovoltaic plants with a capacity of nearly 50 MW each. The project has a 400-kilovolt (kv) substation enabling connection to the national transmission grid and another 200-kv substation and line shared with other operators, Eni said.

Plenitude, the RE arm of Italian state-backed Eni, also completed plants with a combined capacity of nearly 250 MW in the Renopool solar park in Extremadura and the Guillena solar park in Andalusia.

A further 820 MW is under construction in Spain, expected to be completed 2025 and 2026, Eni said.

“During 2024 Plenitude has registered significant organic growth in Spain with the completion of several renewable projects realized also thanks to the good relationships we have developed locally”, said Mariangiola Mollicone, Eni head of renewables in Western Europe and managing director of Plenitude in Spain.

“Spain is a strategic country for our company and we want to have a positive impact in the areas where we operate, not only economically, but also on the communities that host us”, Mollicone added.

Early last year Plenitude agreed to join a partnership between BlueFloat Energy International SLU and Sener Renewable Investments aimed at developing offshore wind farms in Spain.

“The agreement with Plenitude bolsters the joint venture formed by BlueFloat and Sener Renewable Investments 3 years ago, creating a leading consortium in the offshore wind sector in Spain with a total portfolio of approximately 1.25 GW [gigawatts] of floating offshore wind projects across Galicia (Parque Nordes), Catalonia (Parc Tramuntana) and the Canary Islands (Parque Tarahal)”, Eni said in a press release January 22, 2024.

Spain has set a target of raising the share of renewables in its power generation to 81 percent by 2030, with a 48 percent goal for overall energy end-use, according to the country’s “Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan 2023–30”. Both figures are up from the previous plan submitted to the European Union.

Globally, Eni through Plenitude plans to reach over eight GW of installed RE capacity by 2027, and 15 GW by 2030.

So far, besides achieving 4 GW, Plenitude also has a market base of 10 million users in Europe for the sale of energy and energy solutions, as well as a network of nearly 22,000 charging points for electric vehicles, according to Eni.

