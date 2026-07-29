Eni Raises Buyback Plan to Nearly $4B

The Italian state-backed energy major increased its share repurchase program for 2026 by 20 percent from the previous guidance to EUR 3.4 billion, buoyed by the elevated oil price environment.

Eni SpA has increased its share repurchase program for 2026 by 20 percent from the previous guidance to EUR 3.4 billion ($3.87 billion), buoyed by the elevated oil price environment.

The Italian state-backed energy major had previously bumped up the plan to EUR 2.8 billion. "The new buyback amount represents more than double the initial guidance of EUR 1.5 billion at the budgeted cash flow", Eni said in a statement Wednesday for its second quarter (Q2) results.

Eni added, "Considering the updated refining margin scenario at $14/barrel (vs $6/barrel of the budget), should such margin remain higher than 50 percent of the initial guidance (i.e. at least $9/barrel compared to budgeted $6/barrel) an extraordinary dividend is expected to be defined in October and paid in the fourth quarter".

Eni expects a dividend per share of EUR1.1 for 2026, up five percent from 2025.

For the April-June 2026 quarter, net profit grew 511 percent year-on-year to EUR 3.32 billion and net profit adjusted for nonrecurring items gained 106 percent to $2.33 billion.

The results were "driven by volume growth, cost management and a supportive pricing environment, with proforma gearing at the low end of our guided range of 10-15 percent and EUR 1.35 billion of cash returns to shareholders", Eni said.

"Underlying production, net of price effects, grew by a robust 11 percent y-o-y to 1.79 million boe/d [barrels of oil equivalent a day], close to flat q-o-q, driven by new project ramp-ups in West Africa, the GoA [Gulf of America], Norway and Indonesia", Eni said.

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It has now raised its forecast underlying oil and gas production growth this year to five percent from the previous three to four percent.

Gas sales increased 19 percent compared to Q2 2025 to 10.75 billion cubic meters (379.63 billion cubic feet). "Sales in Italy increased by 25 percent vs. 2Q '25, whilst sales in the European markets amounted to 4.19 Bcm, an increase of 17 percent vs. 2Q '25, reflecting higher sales to hubs in Benelux, France and Germany/Austria", Eni said in its full Q2 report.

"LNG sales in 2Q '26 increased by four percent [to 2.9 Bcm] compared to the same period of 2025, largely due to more supply from Congo and Nigeria".

However, refinery throughput fell 20 percent year-on-year to 5.1 million metric tons due to lower crude supply resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as planned maintenance in Italy, according to the report.

On the other hand, "the Standard Eni Refining Margin averaged $8.3/barrel vs $4.8/barrel in 2Q '25 mainly due to more favorable middle distillate crack spreads reflecting product tightness in connection with disrupted flows from the Middle East and plant outages against a backdrop of refinery closures in the Atlantic Basin", Eni said.

Total revenue increased to EUR22.67 billion for Q2 2026 from EUR 17.22 billion for Q2 2025. Operating profit increased year-on-year to EUR 1.18 billion from EUR 480 million. Proforma adjusted EBIT increased 100 percent to EUR 5.38 billion.

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