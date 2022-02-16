Eni Pipeline Spills 500 Barrels Of Oil Off UK

Several hundred barrels of oil have spilled into the Irish Sea after a pipeline operated by Eni leaked off the coast of the UK.

Several hundred barrels of oil have spilled into the Irish Sea on Monday after a pipeline operated by Italian supermajor Eni leaked off the coast of the UK.

Eni UK said in a statement that a hydrocarbons release of around 500 barrels occurred on Monday, February 14, from its pipeline between the Conwy and Douglas Installations, some 20 miles from the North Wales coast.

According to Eni, all the relevant authorities have been promptly informed and the company is working in full collaboration with them. Eni also stated that there was no impact to any personnel on the installations.

The Italian firm is still confirming the details of the incident but has immediately shut down the Conwy to Douglas line at the time of the spill. The pipeline is still offline.

An Incident Management Team has been mobilized and is working closely with the relevant authorities and response contractors to understand the situation and minimize any effect on the environment.

The Conwy field is located within Block 110/12a in the East Irish Sea and exports reservoir fluids via a subsea pipeline to the Eni-operated Douglas field installation in adjacent block 110/13b.

Conwy was discovered in 2009 and was developed via a Not Permanently Attended Installation (NPAI) with three platform production wells, a water injection well, and one condensate injection well.

The field has not been a part of Eni’s portfolio for a long time. Namely, the company bought the Conwy field from Tailwind Energy just last year. It must be said that Tailwind wasn’t an owner of the field for long either as Tailwind acquired the asset as part of its purchase of EOG Resources UK in 2018.

In a pair of social media posts, Greg Hands – the UK’s Minister of State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change – said: “I am being kept regularly updated following a release of oil from a pipeline in the Irish Sea.

“The pipeline was immediately shut off. Aerial surveillance has been undertaken [and] specialist teams have been mobilized along Lancashire's coast to respond if any oil beaches.

“We’re in touch with local Members of Parliament and councils, as well as Eni UK – the company that owns and operates the pipeline.

“The Offshore Petroleum Regulator is working closely with the Maritime And Coastguard Agency and relevant local authorities to ensure Eni fulfills its legal obligations,” Hands said on Twitter.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com