Eni Pipeline Spills 500 Barrels Of Oil Off UK
Several hundred barrels of oil have spilled into the Irish Sea on Monday after a pipeline operated by Italian supermajor Eni leaked off the coast of the UK.
Eni UK said in a statement that a hydrocarbons release of around 500 barrels occurred on Monday, February 14, from its pipeline between the Conwy and Douglas Installations, some 20 miles from the North Wales coast.
According to Eni, all the relevant authorities have been promptly informed and the company is working in full collaboration with them. Eni also stated that there was no impact to any personnel on the installations.
The Italian firm is still confirming the details of the incident but has immediately shut down the Conwy to Douglas line at the time of the spill. The pipeline is still offline.
An Incident Management Team has been mobilized and is working closely with the relevant authorities and response contractors to understand the situation and minimize any effect on the environment.
The Conwy field is located within Block 110/12a in the East Irish Sea and exports reservoir fluids via a subsea pipeline to the Eni-operated Douglas field installation in adjacent block 110/13b.
Conwy was discovered in 2009 and was developed via a Not Permanently Attended Installation (NPAI) with three platform production wells, a water injection well, and one condensate injection well.
The field has not been a part of Eni’s portfolio for a long time. Namely, the company bought the Conwy field from Tailwind Energy just last year. It must be said that Tailwind wasn’t an owner of the field for long either as Tailwind acquired the asset as part of its purchase of EOG Resources UK in 2018.
In a pair of social media posts, Greg Hands – the UK’s Minister of State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change – said: “I am being kept regularly updated following a release of oil from a pipeline in the Irish Sea.
“The pipeline was immediately shut off. Aerial surveillance has been undertaken [and] specialist teams have been mobilized along Lancashire's coast to respond if any oil beaches.
“We’re in touch with local Members of Parliament and councils, as well as Eni UK – the company that owns and operates the pipeline.
“The Offshore Petroleum Regulator is working closely with the Maritime And Coastguard Agency and relevant local authorities to ensure Eni fulfills its legal obligations,” Hands said on Twitter.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- Rig Ready To Drill For 82 Million Barrel Pavo-1 Prize
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Turning Off North Sea Oil Puts Energy Security at Risk
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction