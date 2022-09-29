Eni Picks Saipem For Work On Baleine Project In Ivory Coast

Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in the Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion Euro ($971 million) overall.

The contracts have been assigned by the Eni Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium for the Baleine Phase 1 Project, for the development of the relative oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast.

The Baleine Prospect represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years and it will contribute to energy production in Ivory Coast, strengthening the country’s role as a regional energy hub. Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.

The first contract entails Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) activities of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) and of an onshore gas pipeline for the connection to the distribution grid.

The offshore laying of flexible lines, risers, and umbilicals will be executed by Saipem’s flagship vessel FDS2 and the development of the project will be on a fast-track basis. The start of operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second contract – also developed with a fast-track schedule – encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities regarding the refurbishment of the Firenze FPSO vessel, plus 10 years of operations and maintenance services of the vessel.

The award of significant contracts in a new area with great potential such as the Ivory Coast represents an important recognition of Saipem's role as a contractor of excellence for the execution of complex projects requiring the integration of drilling, engineering, and construction skills – both onshore and offshore – on a fast-track basis. These contracts also consolidate Saipem’s strategic positioning in West Africa.

It is worth reminding that Eni made a second discovery on the Baleine field in late July this year. Following the discovery, the Baleine Field reserve estimates are now at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas.

