Eni Picks Saipem For Work On Baleine Project In Ivory Coast
Italian engineering company Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in the Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion Euro ($971 million) overall.
The contracts have been assigned by the Eni Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium for the Baleine Phase 1 Project, for the development of the relative oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast.
The Baleine Prospect represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years and it will contribute to energy production in Ivory Coast, strengthening the country’s role as a regional energy hub. Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.
The first contract entails Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) activities of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) and of an onshore gas pipeline for the connection to the distribution grid.
The offshore laying of flexible lines, risers, and umbilicals will be executed by Saipem’s flagship vessel FDS2 and the development of the project will be on a fast-track basis. The start of operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The second contract – also developed with a fast-track schedule – encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities regarding the refurbishment of the Firenze FPSO vessel, plus 10 years of operations and maintenance services of the vessel.
The award of significant contracts in a new area with great potential such as the Ivory Coast represents an important recognition of Saipem's role as a contractor of excellence for the execution of complex projects requiring the integration of drilling, engineering, and construction skills – both onshore and offshore – on a fast-track basis. These contracts also consolidate Saipem’s strategic positioning in West Africa.
It is worth reminding that Eni made a second discovery on the Baleine field in late July this year. Following the discovery, the Baleine Field reserve estimates are now at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- UK Labour Party Reveals Great British Energy Plans
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output
- BP, Hertz Working On EV Charging Station Network
- Keppel Wins $2.8B FPSO Order For Petrobras
- BSEE Issues Final Hurricane Ian Activity Report
- Eni Picks Saipem For Work On Baleine Project In Ivory Coast
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
- UK Government Lifts Shale Gas Production Moratorium
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- Why Top Banks Are Betting Oil Will Stage a Recovery
- California Looking To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Heaters By 2030
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall