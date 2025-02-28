Eni, Petronas Make Joint Venture Announcement

Eni and Petronas announced 'an exclusive memorandum of understanding to progress detailed discussions on establishing a joint venture holding company to oversee selected upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia'.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Eni and Petronas announced “an exclusive memorandum of understanding to progress detailed discussions on establishing a joint venture holding company to oversee selected upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia”.

The statement noted that the joint venture will combine approximately three billion barrels of oil equivalent of reserves with an additional 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent of potential exploration upside.

The joint venture will focus on investing in new gas development projects, according to the statement, which said a comprehensive business plan will be developed to capture future opportunities in exploration, development, and potential portfolio growth.

“Both companies believe that this joint venture will create significant opportunities for growth, both in Malaysia and Indonesia, and is expected to generate substantial synergies towards becoming a major LNG player in the region, while delivering in the medium term a sustainable 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day production,” the joint statement noted.

“The new company will leverage the competencies and financial capabilities of both … [companies] and is expected to raise external financing on a standalone basis,” it added.

The statement went on to note that both companies “aim to ensure stability in production for Malaysian assets while supporting timely new developments in Indonesia”.

Both companies have informed the Indonesian and Malaysian governments of their intentions, according to the statement, which said any final transaction will be subject to relevant governmental, regulatory, and partner approvals.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Wood Mackenzie team on Friday, Andrew Harwood, vice president for corporate research, Asia Pacific, at Wood Mackenzie, said, “a joint venture between Eni and Petronas would create a new Southeast Asian ‘major’”.

“This proposed joint venture is more innovative and broader in scope than the industry anticipated,” Harwood added.

In the statement, Harwood said “the new entity would benefit from Eni’s industry-leading exploration capabilities and Petronas’ strong regional presence, creating a powerful player in the Southeast Asian energy landscape”.

“The combined entity would be well-positioned to progress new gas supply and infrastructure projects while also pursuing high-impact exploration opportunities across the region,” he went on to state.

Harwood noted in the statement that managing capital commitments, unlocking new growth opportunities, and broadening strategic relationships are the key drivers behind the formation of the new venture.

“For Southeast Asia, the creation of a new technically capable and well-funded operator, with a mandate to pursue new growth, could be the key required to unlock the region’s significant untapped potential,” Harwood said in the statement.

In a statement posted on its site in October 2024, Eni announced “the completion of the combination of substantially all of its upstream assets in the UK, excluding East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities, with Ithaca Energy plc”.

“The combination reaffirms the commitment of Eni in the UK, where it is engaged across the entire energy value chain,” Eni noted in that statement.

“By combining two complementary portfolios, the transaction consolidates Eni’s upstream position in the country, where the company sees opportunities for value through growth and optimization,” it added.

“The transaction again highlights the value of Eni’s distinctive satellite model and aligns with the previous successful upstream combinations that Eni has formed, including Vår Energi in Norway and Azule Energy in Angola,” it continued.

In a statement posted on its site in April 2024, Eni announced that it had “reached an agreement on the combination of substantially all of its upstream assets in the UK, excluding East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities with Ithaca Energy plc, marking a strategic move to significantly strengthen its presence on the UK Continental Shelf”.

