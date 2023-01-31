Eni Pens $8 Billion Gas Deal With Libya's NOC
Italian oil and gas giant Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed an $8 billion gas production deal.
The deal will have a duration of 25 years and a production capacity of up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day.
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and the CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Libya Farhat Bengdara agreed on the development of Structures A&E, a strategic project aimed at increasing gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market as well as ensuring export to Europe.
The agreement was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah.
Structures A&E is the first major project in the country since the early 2000s. It consists of the development of two gas fields, namely Structures ‘A’ and ‘E’, located in the contractual area D, offshore Libya.
The combined gas production from the two structures will start in 2026 and reach a plateau of 750 million of standard gas cubic feet per day.
Production will be ensured through two main platforms tied into the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex. The project also includes the construction of a Carbon Capture and Storage facility at Mellitah, allowing a significant reduction of the overall carbon footprint, in line with Eni’s decarbonization strategy.
Eni stated that the overall estimated investment would amount to $8 billion with a significant impact on the industry and the associated supply chain, allowing a significant contribution to the Libyan economy.
“This agreement will enable important investments in Libya's energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni's role as a leading operator in the country,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi stated.
Eni is the leading international gas producer in Libya, with a share of 80 percent of the national production – 1.6 bscfd in 2022.
The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production, and development.
Operations are run through the joint company named Mellitah Oil and Gas which is owned 50-50 by Eni and NOC. The average equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- USA Drops 3 Gulf of Mexico Rigs
- Shell Makes Host of Company Changes
- There Has Not Been a Bullish USA Data Release for 16 Weeks
- Total CEO Sees Tight Gas Market, Pricey Diesel in Europe in 2023
- DOE Awards $118Mn To Accelerate Domestic Biofuel Production
- IEEFA: Move Away From Fossil Fuels Becoming More Apparent in USA
- Wärtsilä Tech Ordered For Latin American Power Plant
- TotalEnergies Acquires Additional Interest In Fort Hills
- Ecopetrol Bonds Slump as CEO Exits Amid Petro's Exploration Halt
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?