Eni Pens $8 Billion Gas Deal With Libya's NOC

Italian oil and gas giant Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed an $8 billion gas production deal.

The deal will have a duration of 25 years and a production capacity of up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and the CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Libya Farhat Bengdara agreed on the development of Structures A&E, a strategic project aimed at increasing gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market as well as ensuring export to Europe.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah.

Structures A&E is the first major project in the country since the early 2000s. It consists of the development of two gas fields, namely Structures ‘A’ and ‘E’, located in the contractual area D, offshore Libya.

The combined gas production from the two structures will start in 2026 and reach a plateau of 750 million of standard gas cubic feet per day.

Production will be ensured through two main platforms tied into the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex. The project also includes the construction of a Carbon Capture and Storage facility at Mellitah, allowing a significant reduction of the overall carbon footprint, in line with Eni’s decarbonization strategy.

Eni stated that the overall estimated investment would amount to $8 billion with a significant impact on the industry and the associated supply chain, allowing a significant contribution to the Libyan economy.

“This agreement will enable important investments in Libya's energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni's role as a leading operator in the country,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi stated.

Eni is the leading international gas producer in Libya, with a share of 80 percent of the national production – 1.6 bscfd in 2022.

The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production, and development.

Operations are run through the joint company named Mellitah Oil and Gas which is owned 50-50 by Eni and NOC. The average equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

