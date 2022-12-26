Eni Orders Second FLNG For Congo

Eni has taken the plunge on a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit to be deployed off Congo.

Following its acquisition of the Tango FLNG, Italian major Eni has signed a deal with Wison Heavy Industry for the construction and installation of another floating LNG unit.

The unit on order will have a production capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG and will be deployed off the coast of the Republic of Congo.

Eni has already set the wheels in motion in Congo when it acquired the Tango FLNG unit owner, Export LNG from Exmar in August. Tango FLNG will be part of Eni’s activities of the natural gas development project in the Marine XII block.

The Tango FLNG, built in 2017, has a treatment capacity of approximately 3 million standard cubic meters/day and an LNG production capacity of approximately 0.6 MTPA. Tango FLNG will begin its activity in Congo in the second half of 2023, following the completion of mooring and connection works necessary to tie in with the Marine XII network and infrastructure. LNG production from Marine XII is expected to begin in 2023, and when fully operational it will provide volumes in excess of 3 MTPA.

The newly ordered FLNG unit will help Eni reach the production figures, once commissioned. With a length of 1246 feet and a width of 197 feet, the second unit will be anchored at a water depth of around 131 feet and will be able to store over 180,000 cubic meters of LNG and 45,000 cubic meters of LPGs. Preliminary activities have already started, with long lead items ordered and a steel cut of cryogenic tanks occurring on December 20th.

With the second FLNG, Eni expects the overall LNG production capacity on Marine XII to reach 3 MTPA in 2025.

