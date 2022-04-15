Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO

Eni has offloaded and exported the first cargo from Miamte FPSO operating at the Mizton, Amoca, and Tecoalli fields offshore Mexico.

Italian energy major Eni has offloaded and exported the first cargo from Miamte FPSO operating at the Mizton, Amoca, and Tecoalli fields in Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico.

Eni said that this was an important milestone for the oil and gas sector in Mexico, as the company is the first international energy company to develop a complex offshore project being able to export the oil to the international market.

The first offloading and export from Miamte FPSO comes following early production from Mizton in June 2019 and after less than 3.5 years from the final investment decision of the Area 1 Project.

“This fast-track development has been possible thanks to the full alignment between the Mexican Government, the relevant local authorities and Eni, and confirms the company’s commitment to meet project schedule and contractual obligations, actively supporting the country in the implementation of its energy development plan,” Eni said.

Miamte FPSO has a crude oil treatment capacity of 90 thousand barrels of oil per day, a crude oil storage capacity of 700,000 barrels, and a gas treatment capacity of 75 million standard cubic feet per day and it was designed with the best energy efficiency technologies as well as a zero-flaring philosophy.

It reached Mexico in early January 2022 and, following the completion of the integrated commissioning activities, started operations on February 23.

The full development of Area 1 will include 33 wells connected to 3 wellhead platforms plus 1 monopod, in addition to the FPSO.

Presently the first 2 wellhead platforms are in operation on Mitzon and Amoca fields while further activities for the development of Tecoalli and Amoca are underway.

Mexico is a key country in Eni’s organic growth strategy. The company, which has been leading upstream investments in Mexico, has been present in the country since 2006 and has established in 2015 its subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V.

Eni currently holds a 100 percent share in Area 1 and interests in other seven exploration and production blocks – five as an operator – all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.

In other company-related news announced during the week, Eni agreed with Egypt’s EGAS to maximize gas production and LNG exports from the country. Also, the company made new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha concessions in Egypt’s Western Desert, for approximately 8,500 barrels per day of oil equivalent.

Eni also signed an agreement in Algiers with Sonatrach that will allow the Italian major to increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed / Enrico Mattei pipeline.

It will allow exploiting the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.

