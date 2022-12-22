Eni Makes Zeus Discovery

Eni has announced a new gas discovery offshore Cyprus via the Zeus-1 well, which was drilled in Block 6, 100 miles off the coastline.

Zeus-1 encountered 344 feet of net gas pay in a carbonate reservoir sequence and the gas in place associated to this reservoir is preliminarily estimated at between two and three trillion cubic feet (Tcf), Eni highlighted.

The well was drilled and tested with the Tungsten Explorer drillship, Eni revealed, adding that the results of the test are being incorporated in the evaluation of the discoveries cluster “that will drive subsequent studies and operations targeting a fast-track development of Block 6”.

Zeus-1 is the third consecutive discovery in the block, following the Cronos-1 and Calypso-1 finds. The block is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50 percent interest, with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 50 percent stake.

Commenting on the recent find, Kevin McLachlan, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President of Exploration, said, “this success at Zeus-1 further enhances the potential of Block 6, only four months after the Cronos-1 discovery”.

“New data gathered from the well will assist our ongoing assessment of fast-track development options for the discovered resources,” he added.

Eni announced a “significant” gas discovery in the Cronos-1 back in August this year, noting at the time that preliminary estimates indicated about 2.5 Tcf of gas in place, “with significant additional upside that will be investigated by a further exploration well in the area”.

In February 2018, Eni announced that it had made a lean gas discovery in Block 6 offshore Cyprus with Calypso-1 NFW. At the time, Eni described Calypso-1 as “a promising gas discovery” which “confirms the extension of the ‘Zohr like’ play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone”.

The Zohr field is believed to be the largest-ever gas discovery in Egypt and the Mediterranean, Eni notes on its website. In August 2019, production from the field reached more than 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day, the site highlights.

