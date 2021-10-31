Eni Makes WBCSD Top 10 Performer List

Eni (NYSE: E) has highlighted that it has been included, for the third year in a row, in a World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) list of top 10 performer companies worldwide for sustainability reporting.

In addition to Eni, the WBCSD analysis, which assessed 168 global companies, put the following companies in its top 10 list:

BT

DSM N.V.

ERM

Mondi Group

Nestle S.A.

Philip Morris International

Solvay S.A.

Stora Enso Oyj

Unilever

Eni noted that it had been recognized as an example of good practice for explicitly aligning its strategic approach to sustainability with its mission and the outcomes of the materiality assessment in its Eni for 2020 report. Other positively evaluated elements include the robustness of Eni’s roadmap for all material topics throughout the report, and the complete overview of 2020 progress alongside short-, medium- and long-term targets for the path forward for each topic, Eni outlined.

“We are proud of this result, which confirms the solidity of our strategy,” Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a company statement.

“We have shaped a plan that is concrete, detailed, economically sustainable and technologically proven, committing to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Our aims are clear, as stated in our own mission,” he added in the statement.

“We want to play a leading role in the transition ahead, fighting to protect the environment while ensuring access to energy to all, and this recognition encourages our strengths on this path,” Descalzi went on to say.

Eni for 2020, which is the company’s latest sustainability report released in May 2021, illustrates the most recent results on Eni’s decarbonization path, the company pointed out. Eni is aiming to reach the full carbon neutrality of all its products and operations by 2050.

WBCSD is a global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world, according to the group’s website, which highlights that its member companies represent a combined revenue of more than $$8.5 trillion and 19 million employees.

Eni describes itself as a global energy company, active at every stage of the value chain, from natural gas and oil to co-generated electricity and renewables, including both traditional and bio refining and chemicals.

In the last few weeks alone, the company has announced a variety of sustainability news. Earlier this month, the company revealed that it had been included in the MIB ESG, which is described as the blue-chip index for Italy dedicated to ESG best practices launched by Euronext and made operational by V.E. Also in October, Eni launched sustainable aviation fuel production and signed a memorandum of understanding with Fincantieri to establish a partnership for promoting initiatives focused on the energy transition.

During the same month, Eni, ANPG and Sonangol entered an MoU on agro-biofuel initiatives in Angola as part of a decarbonization push and the company announced that it was supporting the energy transition and decarbonization in the Republic of Congo. In September, Eni revealed that it and the International Renewable Energy Agency had entered into a three-year partnership agreement to collaborate in the promotion of renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition, particularly in countries that export fossil fuels.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com