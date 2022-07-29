Eni Makes Second Discovery On Baleine Field. Reserves Soar.

Eni has made a second discovery on the Baleine field offshore the Ivory Coast increasing the field's reserves by 25 percent.

Italian oil major Eni has successfully drilled the Baleine East 1X well, the first exploration well in block CI-802, and the second discovery on the Baleine structure, offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The excellent results have allowed increasing by around 25 percent the volumes of hydrocarbons in place of the Baleine Field, which are now estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of associated gas.

Baleine East 1X was drilled in the CI-802 block, operated by Eni – which holds a 90 percent interest with its partner Petroci Holding – using the Saipem 12000 drillship.

Eni said that the well reached its final depth of 10,380 feet measured depth, in a water depth of about 3,770 feet. Baleine East 1X is located about 3 miles east of the Baleine 1X discovery well in the adjacent block CI-101 and represents the first commercial discovery in the CI-802 block, confirming the extension of the Baleine Field.

The well, following a data acquisition campaign, confirmed the presence of a continuous oil column of about 157.5 feet in reservoir rocks with good properties. From the vertical borehole, a horizontal drain of 2,790 feet in length was subsequently drilled into the reservoir to perform a production test that confirmed a potential of at least 12,000 bpd of oil and 14 million scf per day of associated gas of production from the well Baleine East 1X.

The activities in the Baleine Field will continue with the drilling of a third well which will ensure, together with the other two already drilled, the accelerated start-up of production, confirming first oil in the first half of 2023 – about a year and a half from Baleine 1X discovery well – and reaffirming the effectiveness of Eni's phased development model and fast track.

The results of the Baleine East 1X well and its production performances will allow the optimization of the further full field development phases.

In addition to CI-101 and CI-802 blocks, on which the Baleine Field extends, Eni owns interests in five other blocks in the Ivorian deepwater: CI-205, CI-501, CI-504, CI-401, and CI-801 – all with the same partner Petroci Holding.

