Eni Looking To Turn Depleted Gas Field Off UK Into CSS Project

The UK branch of Italian energy major Eni has submitted a carbon storage license application for the Hewett depleted gas field on the Southern North Sea to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Eni said that the license would be used for the development of a CCS project aimed at decarbonizing the Bacton and Thames Estuary area. The Hewett depleted gas field is an ideal site for permanent and safe CO2 storage with a total capacity of about 330 million tons.

The CCS project will allow avoiding the emission of a significant volume of CO2 into the atmosphere, equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of over 3 million homes or over 6 million cars per year.

Eni UK can leverage its extensive experience and subsurface knowledge of the Hewett depleted gas field, having operated safely the gas production in the area for over 40 years.

Also, Eni announced the setup of the Bacton Thames Net-Zero initiative to decarbonize and unlock new greener growth opportunities for the automotive, ceramics, food, materials, energy, and waste disposal sectors in the UK South East, supporting materially the UK’s decarbonization strategy.

Eni UK stated that it would play a pivotal role in this industry-led initiative by transporting and storing CO2 in its Hewett depleted gas field that could be operational as early as 2027. The company will provide further added value to this initiative by leveraging on the ongoing technical and commercial experience gained from Liverpool Bay CCS and the wider HyNet NW Cluster, as an existing CO2 appraisal and storage license holder.

The collaboration of industrial partners under the Bacton Thames Net-Zero initiative could contribute significantly to the development of a hydrogen economy in the UK and become a game-changer in addressing the decarbonization needs of the UK’s South-East, while supporting the UK’s net-zero targets.

