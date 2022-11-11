Eni, Leonardo Cooperating On Aerospace Decarbonization Projects

Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives, with the aim of boosting the energy transition and decarbonizing their operations.

The collaboration between Eni, an energy sector giant, and Leonardo, an aerospace, defense, and security sectors firm, will be developed within a circular economy framework to promote and accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization of the aerospace sector, the production and use of energy from renewable sources, the energy efficiency of buildings and production plants, the recycling of materials and the reuse of waste.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on the testing and use of sustainable biofuels for aviation and joint research programs with a specific emphasis on e-fuels and hydrogen. The collaboration will involve sharing technological best practices in HSE and cyber-security.

“We are launching a strategic collaboration with Leonardo that allows us to pool key distinctive skills to boost and accelerate the aerospace sector's energy transition. By working together, we can identify future-oriented projects that we hope will lead to new business opportunities which can be developed jointly according to the principles of environmental sustainability and the circular economy. We are committed to developing products, services, and solutions to achieve this, both in the energy and mobility sectors. These are solutions that we want to make available and share to conduct this transformation in an environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable way,” Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager of Energy Evolution at Eni, said.

“Collaboration when seeking out technological solutions to sustainability issues between two leading international industrial companies is an important milestone in dealing with future challenges. Studying and testing sustainable fuels, for example, will have a decisive impact on the whole aviation sector over next few years. Leonardo's collaboration with Eni is therefore a further step towards creating innovative synergies and sharing expertise across sectors that are central to the sustainable technological development, for the benefit not only of individual companies but of the entire country,” Franco Ongaro, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer di Leonardo, added.

