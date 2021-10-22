Eni Launches SAF Production
Eni (NYSE: E) has announced that it has launched the production of alternative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which it says will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of aviation in the short to medium term.
Eni SAFs are produced exclusively from waste and residues, in line with the company’s strategic decision not to use palm oil from 2023, Eni noted. The company is aiming to reach a production capacity of at least 500,000 tons per year of the so called biojet by 2030.
Initially, SAF is being produced at the Eni refinery in Taranto, Eni outlined. The product, already available in Taranto refinery tanks, will be sold to major airlines, Eni revealed.
The company highlighted that its SAF development is part of its commitment to the decarbonization of all its products and processes by 2050 for all sectors, including what it calls some of the most challenging, such as the aviation, heavy vehicles and marine sectors.
“This is a very important milestone in our journey to decarbonize and fully reflects our pragmatic approach to the energy transition,” Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“This approach involves using technology to cut emissions in sectors such as aviation, which are high emitters but at the same time need to be nurtured because they are crucial to growth and development,” Descalzi added in the statement.
“We are committed to being a technological leader in the energy transition, leveraging existing skills and assets, and this is a further step in that direction, as well as an important contribution at system level,” the Eni CEO went on to say.
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), SAF can reduce emissions by up to 80 percent during its full lifecycle. Over 370,000 flights have taken to the skies using SAF since 2016 and more than 45 airlines now have experience with SAF, IATA highlights on its website.
In November last year, IATA called on governments worldwide to support the development of SAF as a critical step to achieving its target to cut net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Regulator Lays Charges Over Huge Oil Spill Off Canada
- Shell Starts Production From Arran Gas Field
- Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall
- All CCS Clusters Needed For UK To Reach Net-Zero By 2050, OGUK Says
- Oil Eases On Renewed Demand Concerns
- Renewables Giants Nixed From Clean Energy Index
- Neptune Energy Endorses Eliminating Gas Flaring By 2030
- Oil-Data Startup To Figure Out Untapped Reserves Worth
- Oil Refiners Under Threat From Natural Gas Crisis
- DOE Provides $20MM Funding for Regional CCUS Projects
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Guyana Looking To Build 135-Mile Subsea Gas Pipeline
- Talos, TechnipFMC To Develop CCS Projects Along US GOM Coast
- Louisiana Announces $4.5B Clean Energy Complex
- Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Lukoil, Gazprom Neft Team Up On Oil Recovery Projects
- Aker BP Set To Drill Lyderhorn East Offshore Well
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup