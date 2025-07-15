Eni, Khazna Partner for AI Data Center Campus in Italy

Eni and Khazna agreed to develop an AI data center campus with a total IT capacity of 500 MW in Ferrera Erbognone, Lombardy.

Eni S.p.A. has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) with hyperscale digital infrastructure specialist Khazna Data Centers. The HoT lays the groundwork for a joint venture aimed at developing an AI Data Center Campus with a total IT capacity of 500 megawatts in Ferrera Erbognone, Lombardy, Eni said in a media release.

“We’re proud to partner with Eni, a demonstrated energy leader, on this HoT, which represents a defining step in Khazna’s European expansion. Together with Eni, we are enabling the infrastructure needed for exponential AI growth - delivering the scale, sustainability, and operational precision that next-generation compute demands”, Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said.

The project, whose development activities are already underway, is part of the strategic partnership between Italy and the United Arab Emirates launched in February 2025, aimed at installing an overall IT capacity of up to 1 gigawatt in Italy, Eni added.

“Through this partnership Eni and Khazna are jointly contributing to delivering a world-class hyperscale infrastructure, strategic for Italy and Europe, providing their distinctive capabilities in innovation, energy sustainability, and rapid time-to-market”, Guido Brusco, Eni COO for Global Natural Resources, said.

The AI Data Center Campus is planned to deploy scalable, high-performance computing and energy-efficient infrastructure, Eni said.

The partnership leverages Khazna’s expertise in advanced data center design and operations and Eni’s leadership in sustainable energy, establishing a robust AI ecosystem at Europe's core, Eni said.

Eni will supply the Data Center Campus with Blue Power, a low-carbon electricity source produced by a new high-efficiency gas power plant designed to capture carbon dioxide emissions, Eni said.

The company said this creates an innovative synergy linking decarbonized energy and data center design in Italy.

