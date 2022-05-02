Eni, Iveco Partnering To Decarbonize Transport Market
Italian energy major Eni and commercial vehicles manufacturer Iveco have signed a letter of intent to explore potential cooperation on sustainable mobility initiatives in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe and accelerate the decarbonization of transport.
Eni and Iveco aim to define an integrated sustainable mobility platform for commercial fleets by offering innovative vehicles powered by biofuels and sustainable energy vectors ‒ such as HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) biofuel, biomethane, hydrogen, and electricity ‒ and the related infrastructure.
The areas of collaboration envisaged by the two include Eni's offer of 100 percent-pure HVO for Iveco heavy trucks equipped with engines able to operate on it. High-quality HVO biofuel can be used in its pure form in all the most recent diesel engines.
It is a high-quality biofuel derived from materials of vegetable origin and waste, produced using the proprietary Ecofining technology at Eni’s Venice and Gela biorefineries. HVO enables CO2 emission reductions of 60 to 90 percent compared to the standard fossil fuel mix.
Moreover, Eni and Iveco also intend to speed up the market availability of biomethane, a renewable fuel made from agro-industrial waste, which can be both compressed (CNG) and liquified (LNG). This will be made possible through partnerships in Italy and abroad.
The non-exclusive collaboration also embraces initiatives in favor of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well as the related infrastructure. Iveco has a launch plan for new battery-electric and then hydrogen fuel cell models, while Eni intends to set up a network of charging points.
The Eni Live Station in San Giuliano, near Venice, is the first hydrogen filling station in an urban area in Italy. This will be followed by a second station in San Donato Milanese.
“The collaboration with Iveco forms part of Eni’s strategy for achieving its aim of net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve this transition,” Giuseppe Ricci, Eni’s Energy Evolution Business Director said.
“it is essential to use all available technologies with a complementary approach that can contribute to supplying emissions-reducing products. Together with Iveco, we will be able to push forward with more sustainable haulage since the partnership comprises both technologically ready, immediately available solutions such as HVO biofuel, of which Eni is Europe’s second-largest producer, and biomethane, as well as the joint development of solutions which will be ready in the medium and long term.
“Those include the hydrogen network and the electrification of commercial vehicles, bearing in mind that the energy transition is highly complex and requires the synergic, forward-looking contribution of all industry players,” he added.
“We are continuing on our path towards decarbonizing freight mobility, using all the currently available options and pursuing every potential area of development,” commented Luca Sra, President of the Truck Business Unit at Iveco Group.
“This collaboration with Eni is a further step forward to achieving Iveco Group's goal of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2040. It will enable us to leverage the vast experience of both companies, built up through years of research and application in the field, and to design new customer solutions that are environmentally effective and efficient in terms of reducing Total Cost of Ownership,” added Sra.
