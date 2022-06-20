Eni Introduces Hydrocarbons To Coral Sul FLNG

Eni has stated that hydrocarbons were introduced to the Coral Sul floating liquefied natural gas plant offshore Mozambique.

Italian oil and gas major Eni, as the Upstream Delegated Operator of Area 4, has stated that hydrocarbons were introduced to the Coral Sul floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) plant offshore Mozambique.

The FLNG unit is working on the Coral South Project and the hydrocarbons were introduced from the Coral South reservoir.

Following the introduction of gas in the plant, Eni said that Coral Sul FLNG would now be ready to achieve its first LNG cargo in the second half of 2022, adding Mozambique to the LNG-producing countries.

Hydrocarbon introduction comes after the safe and timely conclusion of the offshore commissioning activities. The FLNG arrived at the final operating site offshore Mozambique in early January 2022 while mooring and connection to six underwater production wells were finalized in March and May 2022, respectively.

The Coral South project achieved a final investment decision in 2017, FLNG fabrication and construction activities started in September 2018, and the unit was completed in 38 months as planned – despite the Covid-19 pandemic – with an FLNG sail away from South Korea to Mozambique in November 2021.

While performing the construction activities in Korea, several significant activities were undertaken in Mozambique, with support from the Mozambican authorities, including the ultra-deep waters drilling and completion and offshore installation campaign that involved the highest technological and operational skills.

Coral-Sul FLNG has been implemented with an energy optimization approach, integrated into the design via a systematic analysis of energy efficiency improvements. These include among others, zero flaring during normal operations, use of thermal efficient aero-derivative gas turbines for refrigerant compressors and generation, use of Dry Low NOx technology to reduce NOx emission, and waste heat recovery systems for the process.

The Coral Sul FLNG weighs around 220,000 tons and can accommodate up to 350 people in its eight-story living quarter module. The facility is located at a water depth of around 6,560 feet and is kept in position utilizing 20 mooring lines that weigh 9,000 tons.

Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, located in the offshore Rovuma Basin. Coral-Sul FLNG is the first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent.

The FLNG unit as well as the Coral South Project is located in Area 4 off Mozambique. It is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil, and CNPC, which holds a 70 percent interest in Area 4 exploration and production concession contract.

In addition to the Mozambique Rovuma Venture, three more companies hold stakes. Namely – Galp, KOGAS, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos – hold a 10 percent interest each in Area 4.

Eni is the offshore delegated operator and is leading the construction and operation of the floating liquefied natural gas facility on behalf of the Mozambique Rovuma Venture.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com