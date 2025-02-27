Eni Inks Data Center, RE, Critical Mineral Deals with UAE Companies

The Italian energy major signed deals with UAE companies on data center development, renewable energy transmission through interconnection between Albania and Italy, and critical minerals.

Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. has signed deals with United Arab Emirates companies on data center development, renewable energy transmission through interconnection between Albania and Italy, and critical minerals.

Eni said it in a media release it has signed agreements with MGX and G42 to construct advanced data centers in Italy, designed to handle substantial data volumes, with a potential IT capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. Eni said these data centers will be powered by its "blue power," a low-carbon energy source derived from natural gas plants equipped with carbon capture and storage technology.

The initial project, planned to rise in Ferrera Erbognone, the site of Eni's existing Green Data Centre, will proceed in two phases, aiming for 500 megawatts of IT capacity - equivalent to Italy's current installed capacity, Eni said. This project will be supported by a new power plant, with captured CO2 to be stored at the Ravenna CCS hub, it said.

Additionally, Eni, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar, and Taqa Transmission have agreed on long-term power offtake arrangements in Italy, with Eni as the preferred buyer of up to 3 gigawatts of renewable energy generated in Albania. Eni said this energy will be transmitted via a 1-gigawatt subsea interconnection, following a tripartite agreement between Italy, Albania, and the UAE.

Finally, Eni and ADQ, a global sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the research and development of critical minerals.

“Our partnership with the UAE is a testament to our shared commitment to a sustainable energy future, leveraging innovation and collaboration across key sectors. Together with leading UAE companies, we will develop initiatives in areas that are essential in the energy transition, such as data centers powered by blue energy, a model able to respond to AI's growing demand for sustainable computing capacity”, Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s CEO, said. “This strategic cooperation underscores our dedication to driving technological progress and contributing to the energy security on a global scale".

